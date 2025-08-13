AgeEarly careersLatest NewsCommuting

Free bus fares would help under-22s into employment, say MPs

by Rob Moss
Limited bus services and high prices make it harder for young people to reach shift-based work, entry-level jobs and training, MPs have said as they called for universal free bus fares for the under-22s.

England’s patchwork of concessions for young people requires a coherent national approach to ensure fair access and to drive economic growth and equal opportunity.

A report by the transport select committee said the Department for Transport’s review of the concessionary travel should consider piloting a free bus pass for under-22s, valid for travel at any time of day.

It found that high bus fares and limited local provision can severely restrict young people’s access to education, employment, and other opportunities.

Leicestershire County Council told the committee that public transport was a critical service for those who do not have access to a private vehicle or are unable to drive, especially younger people accessing education and work.

Somerset Council told MPs that some young people faced three to four hours’ travel to reach education, affecting both their learning and social wellbeing. And East Riding of Yorkshire Council said young people in rural areas faced major obstacles to accessing employment and training, with cost cited as a significant constraint.

Transport committee chair Ruth Cadbury said: “Buses are fundamental to many people’s quality of life. Without them, residents on low incomes, older and younger people, face social exclusion or being cut off from employment and services like hospitals or education. In many areas that is tragically already the case.”

England’s approach to concessionary fares differs from Scotland and Wales. Scotland’s free bus travel scheme for under-22s, has significantly expanded access and independence. According to Transport Scotland, 69% of respondents said it helped them or their child travel and do more independently.

Cadbury added: “Those most affected by unreliable or even non-existent buses include the young, who need them to get to school, college, university and their first jobs. Denying young people these experiences denies them their life chances. We call for a universal, free bus pass for all under-22s to equalise opportunity.”

 

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

