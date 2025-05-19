Gen Z are in ‘work situationships’ with employers

Seven out of 10 UK businesses report difficulties in retaining Gen Z employees, with a lack of commitment cited as a greater issue for retention than pay, according to research describing the phenomenon as ‘work situationships’.

LHH, the talent solutions provider and global division of Adecco Group, also found that 46% of Gen Z employees plan to change jobs within the next 12 months.

This willingness to move roles, and an apparent lack of commitment to employers has been dubbed a “work situationship”, reflecting the Gen Z trend of romantic or sexual relationships that are not considered formal or established.

LHH’s first UK multi-generational Career Barometer 2025 highlights significant generational differences affecting today’s workforce.

Half of Gen Z workers have changed roles twice or more in the past five years, moving more frequently than their millennial (31%) and Gen X peers (18%).

LHH said that Gen Z is becoming “increasingly transitory” in its quest for meaningful career progression, with 24% preferring to move companies for the next step-up, rather than apply for a new role internally.

While salary is usually the top motivator for changing jobs, Gen Z’s lack of commitment to their roles is cited as the main driver of retention issues for businesses (59%), more so than pay (38%) and flexible working policies (48%).

The new research also showed that 72% of Gen Z workers are comfortable taking ownership of their careers. This compared to 64% of millennials and 59% of Gen X.

Andrew Crawford, senior vice-president at LHH UK and Ireland, said the research shows that careers are no longer linear, and retention is more complex than ever.

“In managing four generations of talent and having over 20 years’ experience in talent solutions, I know first hand that to attract Gen Z, and turn their work situationships into a mutually beneficial partnership, HR must evolve. Businesses must offer clearer career progression, growth opportunities and meaningful leadership support.

“This means offering greater opportunities for career activism and ownership as well as looking closely at approaches to learning. Managerial skills in particular are of rising concern for younger generations, yet it is the second-to-last priority for businesses. Offering multiple types of learning opportunities for different generations, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, is key”.

The data was taken from a Censuswide survey of 2,001 professionals aged 18-59, and 500 HR leaders from UK companies with 500 or more employees.

