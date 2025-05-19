AgeLatest NewsRetention of staff

Gen Z are in ‘work situationships’ with employers

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Employers cite a lack of commitment from Gen Z workers. Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock
Employers cite a lack of commitment from Gen Z workers. Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Seven out of 10 UK businesses report difficulties in retaining Gen Z employees, with a lack of commitment cited as a greater issue for retention than pay, according to research describing the phenomenon as ‘work situationships’.

LHH, the talent solutions provider and global division of Adecco Group, also found that 46% of Gen Z employees plan to change jobs within the next 12 months.

This willingness to move roles, and an apparent lack of commitment to employers has been dubbed a “work situationship”, reflecting the Gen Z trend of romantic or sexual relationships that are not considered formal or established.

Gen Z in the workplace

Gen Z and ‘conscious unbossing’: how can HR react?

Most Gen Z workers value company ethics as much as pay

Family-friendly strategies for the Gen Z workforce (on-demand webinar)

LHH’s first UK multi-generational Career Barometer 2025 highlights significant generational differences affecting today’s workforce.

Half of Gen Z workers have changed roles twice or more in the past five years, moving more frequently than their millennial (31%) and Gen X peers (18%).

LHH said that Gen Z is becoming “increasingly transitory” in its quest for meaningful career progression, with 24% preferring to move companies for the next step-up, rather than apply for a new role internally.

While salary is usually the top motivator for changing jobs, Gen Z’s lack of commitment to their roles is cited as the main driver of retention issues for businesses (59%), more so than pay (38%) and flexible working policies (48%).

The new research also showed that 72% of Gen Z workers are comfortable taking ownership of their careers. This compared to 64% of millennials and 59% of Gen X.

Andrew Crawford, senior vice-president at LHH UK and Ireland, said the research shows that careers are no longer linear, and retention is more complex than ever.

“In managing four generations of talent and having over 20 years’ experience in talent solutions, I know first hand that to attract Gen Z, and turn their work situationships into a mutually beneficial partnership, HR must evolve. Businesses must offer clearer career progression, growth opportunities and meaningful leadership support.

“This means offering greater opportunities for career activism and ownership as well as looking closely at approaches to learning. Managerial skills in particular are of rising concern for younger generations, yet it is the second-to-last priority for businesses. Offering multiple types of learning opportunities for different generations, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, is key”.

The data was taken from a Censuswide survey of 2,001 professionals aged 18-59, and 500 HR leaders from UK companies with 500 or more employees.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

You may also like

Post-pandemic starters seek more pay for on-site working

Report reveals employment postcode lottery for older workers

Early careers NHS staff increasingly unhappy at work

Protections needed to tackle ‘pervasive ageism’, says MPs

Exclusive: What attracts each generation to a job?

Rise in number of over 65s in work

Race, age and mental health influence decision to...

Sanofi lands Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (Larger Employers)...

Sandwich carers struggle with cost of living, says...

Family-friendly strategies for the Gen Z workforce (webinar)