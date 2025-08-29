BonusesGenderLatest NewsGender pay gap

Gender bonus bias widens pay gap, says Brightmine

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Men are almost 1.5 times more likely to receive a bonus than women, according to Brightmine
Shutterstock
Men are almost 1.5 times more likely to receive a bonus than women, according to Brightmine
Shutterstock

Men take home more than £2,000 more than women in bonuses, demonstrating a widening gender bonus gap.

According to Brightmine, men are almost 1.5 times more likely to receive a bonus than their female colleagues, and when they do, these bonuses are almost 1.8 times higher.

Across annual bonuses, there is a £2,190 gender gap, the company found. This gap widens with age – in their early 50s, men earn an average bonus of £8,693, while women receive £4,193.

Looking at payroll data from more than 1.1 employees across almost 1,000 employers, Brightmine found that 330 organisations offered a bonus, and 138,411 employees received them.

Gender pay gaps

Gender pension gap means women stop receiving pension from today  

Most female-dominated jobs still have gender pay gap 

Senior leaders unsurprisingly receive bonuses many multiples of anything received by “routine task providers”, Brightmine found.

Directors’ bonuses average £54,014, or around a third of salary, while roles such as cleaner or catering assistant received an average of £535, just 2% of salary.

Private sector employees received the biggest payouts, with an average bonus of £6,828.

However, these employers were more selective about providing bonuses, awarding them to around 10% of employees. Almost 40% of employees in manufacturing and production earned a bonus.

Sheila Attwood, HR insights and data lead at Brightmine, said: “While bonuses are becoming scarcer across the workforce, the real story is the gap between males and females receiving bonuses.

“This, alongside the news that the UK gender pay gap has been underestimated for the past 20 years, serves to highlight a continuing equity issue that organisations can no longer afford to ignore.

“If employers are serious about inclusivity, they need to face the gap head on and interrogate their reward practices to ensure transparency, fairness and consistency.”

Brightmine is calling on employers to audit their bonus practices and identify gender disparities, both in eligibility and value.

Employers should review reward strategies to ensure that bonuses reinforce fairness and retention, rather than heightening inequalities, it advises.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

City law firm freezes junior lawyers’ pay to...

Asset manager loses case over ‘disappointing’ £10k bonus

Water companies banned from exec bonuses

HSBC employees warned of office attendance link to...

Deloitte scales back salary rises and promotions

Legislation could block bonuses at Thames Water

John Lewis fails to pay bonus for fourth...

Lloyds scales back diversity targets for employee bonuses

Greggs employees to share £20.5m profits pot

Asda execs to go without annual bonus, reports...