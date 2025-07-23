How to employ a global workforce from the UK (webinar)

Wednesday 10 September 2025, 2:00pm BST

With an unpredictable global economy and increasing efforts to reduce immigration, more employers are hiring and managing talent remotely, without relocating staff to the UK.

After the government’s recent immigration white paper outlined numerous obstacles that UK employers will face when trying to hire overseas talent in the UK, hiring people remotely is becoming more attractive.

Creating a legal entity overseas can be costly and complex, so global recruiters often use Employers of Record (EoR) to engage workers in other countries – all while remaining compliant with employment law and tax obligations.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with global HR platform Remote, examines this trend. You will learn how to transition to "global-by-default" and develop the HR foundations needed to manage worldwide compliance.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Remote’s Shay Ogunsanya, managing counsel, and Ross Hendrick, solutions consultant, to examine the pros and cons – and how to mitigate the risks – of global hiring.

How to transition to a global-first business with speed

Tactics to hire the world’s best talent while ensuring global compliance

Common compliance risks and how to avoid them.

The webinar comprises an in-depth panel discussion and audience Q&A, followed by a short demonstration of the Remote hiring platform.

About our panellists

Shay Ogunsanya is Managing Counsel, Commercial & Product, at Remote. He is a qualified commercial lawyer with extensive experience at organisations such as Wolters Kluwer and the Cypriot-Dutch Chamber of Commerce. Passionate about remote work, technology, diversity, and inclusion, Shay brings a global perspective to legal and business matters.

Ross Hendrick is a Solutions Consultant for EMEA at Remote. He partners with sales teams and prospective customers to design comprehensive solutions that align with each customer’s vision. Prior to joining Remote, he spent most of his career in HR and People Operations at global organisations, where he successfully implemented Remote at Camunda and GitLab, enabling both companies to scale their international workforces.