Google to create 8,250 AI jobs as part of £5bn UK investment

Alphabet, the tech giant owner of Google, has said it intends to invest £5bn ($6.8bn) over the next two years in the UK, including creating 8,250 AI-related jobs and opening a massive data centre at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

The investment by the company, the world’s fourth biggest, will be used for infrastructure and scientific research over the next two years, and is expected to be the first of several significant US investments unveiled during US President Donald Trump’s state visit, which began today.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves today (16 September) opened the state-of-the-art data centre, which is intended to help meet growing demand for the company’s AI-powered platforms, such as Google Cloud, Search and Maps.

The investment will also include spending on Google DeepMind, the company’s AI arm, which was founded in Britain and remains headquartered in London.

Reeves said: “Google’s £5bn investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK economy and the strength of our partnership with the US, creating jobs and economic growth for years to come.”

It is expected that leaders of other major US technology companies, such as Sam Altman of OpenAI and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, will touch down in the UK this week to make further big spending announcements to coincide with Trump’s visit.

Google has emphasised that the Waltham Cross data centre is designed to minimise its environmental impact, including using air-cooling technology to limit water usage and off-site heat recovery. But there have been questions raised about the energy use and environmental impact of such data centres more widely.

Demis Hassabis, co-Founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, added: “We founded DeepMind in London because we knew the UK had the potential and talent to be a global hub for pioneering AI.

“The UK has a rich history of being at the forefront of technology – from Lovelace to Babbage to Turing – so it’s fitting that we’re continuing that legacy by investing in the next wave of innovation and scientific discovery in the UK,” he added.

Yesterday, also connected to Trump’s state visit, the government announced that thousands of high-quality jobs will be created after companies in the UK and US sign major new deals to “turbocharge” the building of new nuclear power stations.

