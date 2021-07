Government proposes measures to cut disability employment gap

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Improving employment support though schemes such as Access to Work and the Work and Health Programme so that more people can start, stay and succeed in work, including exploring how employment support and health services can be joined up

Improving the support for, and expectations of, employers, to help prevent people with a health condition or disability leaving the workforce

Improving signposting to wider services at an early stage of a person’s benefits claim. In particular, it wants to improve signposting to health service so that people are better able to access treatment and support.

It has published a consultation into measures that it hopes will reduce the disability employment gap and improve the benefits system for those who are able to work in some capacity. The measures proposed in the Shaping future support: the health and disability green paper include:Minister for disabled people Justin Tomlinson said: “I am incredibly pleased that in the course of putting this consultation together, we have been able to identify key themes for improvement. “We already spend a record amount supporting disabled people and people with health conditions, and have made good progress at supporting more disabled people into work but we are ambitious for further improvement – and I am grateful to the disabled people and stakeholders who have contributed so far.” Joining up welfare and employment is vital to closing the disability employment gap, said Angela Matthews, head of policy at the Business Disability Forum.