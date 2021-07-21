Government proposes measures to cut disability employment gap

Shaping future support: the health and disability green paper include:The government is considering how it can better support employers to help prevent people with a health condition or disability falling out of work. It has published a consultation into measures that it hopes will reduce the disability employment gap and improve the benefits system for those who are able to work in some capacity. The measures proposed in the
- Improving employment support though schemes such as Access to Work and the Work and Health Programme so that more people can start, stay and succeed in work, including exploring how employment support and health services can be joined up
- Improving the support for, and expectations of, employers, to help prevent people with a health condition or disability leaving the workforce
- Improving signposting to wider services at an early stage of a person’s benefits claim. In particular, it wants to improve signposting to health service so that people are better able to access treatment and support.