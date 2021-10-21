Green revolution ‘risks being tripped up by lack of green jobs’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Adam McCulloch Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

According to jobs site Indeed, green jobs need to be created at 25 times the current rate if ministers are to meet their targets, a rate that could trip up the lofty ideals expressed in the government's net zero plans on 19 October, announced ahead of the COP26 conference (31 Oct-12 Nov). Indeed's analysis revealed that salaries below the UK average persist in many of the most common green jobs, while Wales and the north-east of England had the highest concentrations of workers in the green economy. The share of green job vacancies rose by 13% between January 2016 and October 2021, but remained low at about 2,000 green roles per million job postings (0.2%). The most common green job vacancies this year were for recycling workers, representing 19% of all green job postings on Indeed. This was followed by environmental managers, with 15% of postings, and ecologists at 10%.Thousands of new technicians and installers will be needed if the plans to end the sale of gas boilers by 2035 were to be fulfilled, Indeed said. Ministers want tradespeople to install at least 600,000 geothermal and air heat pumps annually by 2028, which are seen as critical in reducing household CO2 emissions. However, only 36,000 heat pumps were installed last year. Phil Hurley, chair of the Heat Pump Association, said this week that the industry’s training centers had the capacity to retrain up to 40,000 plumbers a year. But since the profession is dominated by middle-aged and elderly people, some may choose to retire instead of learning the skills required. Around 120,000 are already qualified to install types of heating systems beyond gas boilers.