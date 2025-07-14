Gregg Wallace investigation: 45 allegations upheld

An independent report has upheld 45 allegations against MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

Wallace was sacked by the BBC last week after the broadcaster said that 50 people had approached it with fresh claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Law firm Lewis Silkin has now released the findings of its investigation into his conduct, commissioned by MasterChef’s production company Banijay.

Over a seven-month period, the investigation heard 83 allegations against Wallace from 41 complainants – all relating to his time as a presenter on MasterChef.

The firm spoke to 78 witnesses alongside analysis of relevant documentation and unedited programme footage, and the investigation substantiated 45 of the allegations.

The majority of the allegations (94%) were related to behaviour said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018, with just one allegation substantiated after 2018.

Most related to inappropriate sexual language and humour, and a smaller number involved inappropriate language and being in a state of undress. One allegation of unwanted physical contact was substantiated.

There were also 10 standalone allegations raised about other people between 2012 and 2019, of which two were substantiated.

In 2020, Banijay acquired Endemol Shine, which itself came from a merger of Endemol and Shine in 2016.

Lewis Silkin found that prior to 2016, there was little or no formal training or clear escalation procedures in place, leading to underreporting of inappropriate behaviour.

The report found that freelance staff in particular often felt unable to raise issues due to concerns about the potential impact on their future employment. HR processes and training “improved significantly” after 2016, and again in 2020, it said.

Earlier complaints were often handled informally, on a case-by-case basis, with no records of action having been taken. A further issue was that there was no consolidated or centrally held information within the BBC on concerns raised, so reports were often treated as a first-time offence.

Banijay said it would not provide further detail on specific allegations, but stated that the number of substantiated allegations made his return to MasterChef “untenable”.

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, said the report provided “much-needed clarity on issues spanning almost 20 years”.

“Whilst it makes for uncomfortable reading, highlighting failures in legacy reporting and HR procedures, it also provides valuable insight to ensure that, going forward, everyone working on our productions feels safe and supported, and that inappropriate behaviour is quickly and professionally dealt with.

“Ways of reporting concerns whilst working on our productions, protocols around behaviour and training for both cast and crew, have improved exponentially in recent years and I’m encouraged that this is acknowledged in the report.

“We constantly review welfare procedures across our productions to ensure that they are as robust as they can be.”

He added that the company already has a confidential speak-up line for people wishing to raise issues, but will roll out an additional, externally-run whistleblowing service across all of its productions. This service will also provide independent support and advice to cast and crew.

“In earlier years, specifically prior to 2016 where the vast majority of these issues arose, it is clear that escalation procedures were not as robust as they should have been, and awareness of policies and procedures were lacking, particularly amongst freelance staff.

“The report also highlights a reluctance by production staff to raise issues or concerns, contributing to an underreporting at that time. As a business, and as an industry reliant on freelance roles, we need to continually address how we create environments where people feel safe and supported so issues can be addressed. Banijay UK fully supports the BBC’s recently announced Respect at Work guidance,” he said.

Holland also acknowledged Wallace’s autism diagnosis, after the presenter asserted this had played a role in his inappropriate behaviour. He said this was “relevant to certain behaviours identified in the report”, but said the company could have done more to identify and manage patterns of inappropriate behaviour.

The “volume and consistency” of the allegations that were upheld meant it would not be appropriate for him to return to the show, he added.

