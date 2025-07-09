Gregg Wallace sacked amid fresh misconduct allegations

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has been sacked as MasterChef presenter a result of an inquiry into allegations of inappropriate conduct on set.

Last November, he stepped away from presenting while the allegations were investigated. Former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark was among 13 individuals who accused Wallace of making inappropriate sexual comments.

MasterChef’s production company Banijay is expected to publish an independent inquiry by a law firm into his conduct imminently.

The BBC has reported that 50 more people have approached it with fresh claims, many of which date back more than 10 years.

In a statement on Instagram on Tuesday (8 July), Wallace claimed that the report had cleared him of “the most serious and sensational allegations”.

He added: “I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.”

The new claims to the BBC include 11 women accusing him of inappropriate sexual behaviour such as groping and touching. One woman claimed he pulled down his trousers in a dressing room in front of her.

The allegations include a number of men who say they witnessed Wallace making inappropriate sexual comments. Many of the women speaking up are young freelance workers, the BBC said.

A spokesperson for Wallace said: “Gregg continues to co-operate fully with the ongoing Banijay UK review and as previously stated, denies engaging in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.”

Banijay UK said: “While the external investigation is ongoing, we won’t be commenting on individual allegations. We encourage anyone wishing to raise issues or concerns to contact us in confidence.”

A BBC spokesperson added: “Banijay UK instructed the law firm Lewis Silkin to run an investigation into allegations against Gregg Wallace.

“We are not going to comment until the investigation is complete and the findings are published.”

Becci Collins, a solicitor in the employment team at Lawrence Stephens, said Wallace’s dismissal was “a stark reminder that inappropriate workplace behaviour will not be tolerated”.

“However, it is concerning that individuals have reported concerns about his behaviour for many years without action being taken.

“Employers must do better in complying with their obligations to employees, particularly in relation to their obligation to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

“The reputation and seniority of the individuals about whom complaints are made must have no bearing on how those complaints are investigated, what outcomes are reached or the punishments meted out to those who violate the law on harassment and discrimination.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs