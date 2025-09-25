US visas costing $100k present recruitment opportunity for UK

The UK could be well positioned to recruit highly skilled workers from across the globe in the wake of the US decision to add a $100,000 (£74,000) fee for applications for H-1B visas.

US president Donald Trump announced the new fee, for future visa applicants, last week; they came into force on Sunday. The fees previously ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, based on the size of the company applying for the visa.

Although the UK has set its stall out to reduce net immigration and to encourage homegrown talent, there are a small number of highly skilled roles for which global talent remains sought after. This could include the location of new start-ups in the UK.

Many recruitment specialists have said the massive US visa fee hike could have far-reaching consequences for innovation and economic growth, as many companies will simply not be able to afford to hire staff from overseas.

The US tech sector is often thought of as the key user of the H-1B programme. For example, Amazon saw more than 10,000 H-1B visas approved in the first half of 2025. Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google each secured more than 4,000 visas through the programme between January and June.

But while just 30 employers account for 40% of the H-1B visas issued, many smaller firms and startups will now face very difficult decisions because of the price hike.

John Skrentny, a professor at the University of California, San Diego who studies STEM workforce development told the BBC this week that “If you’re a startup with new technology, and you’ve got some venture capital money but you’re worried about burning through it too quickly, this could kill you.”

He added: “What the Trump administration’s plan doesn’t seem to acknowledge is that not every company can spend $100,000 on a visa.”

Organisations in industries such as education and healthcare, both of which employ foreign skilled workers through the H-1B programme, are also aghast at the new fee.

“There’s no way that we can afford $100,000,” said Karen Brady, the chief executive at Ryther, a behavioural health nonprofit based in Seattle. “In terms of future hiring, we won’t be doing any more H-1B visas.”

Chetal Patel, partner and head of immigration at Bates Wells, is among those who have spotted opportunity for the UK amid the furore. She told Personnel Today: “The eye-watering hike will force the hand of US companies and see recruitment drives for many being re-shaped. Some organisations may shift to hiring abroad and reducing onshore roles while becoming more selective in sponsorship decisions.

She added: “The lifeblood of talent flowing into US industries is being diverted, and countries like the UK are poised to pick up the pieces. With many tech global firms already established in Britain, and advantages like the English language and proximity to Europe, the UK is well-placed to attract a surge in high-skilled visa applications. The UK despite its own immigration cost, suddenly looks like a better deal.”

Patel said UK fees were a fraction of the new costs of employing overseas staff in the US. She said: “Sponsors in the UK have to pay a mandatory Immigration Skills Charge on certain visa routes, such as the Skilled Worker and Global Business Mobility visas [a visa for overseas businesses to move their workers to the UK for specific business purposes]. This fee, which cannot be passed onto the individual, effectively functions as a business levy for the ability to hire international workers. The fee amount depends on the period of sponsorship ranges from £364 per year for a small or charitable sponsor or £1,000 per year for a medium or large sponsor. While the UK’s Immigration Skills Charge already places a financial burden on employers, it pales in comparison to the punitive US fee hikes announced under the H-1B visa.”

Yash Dubal, director, A Y & J Solicitors, agreed with Patel. He told Personnel Today: “Donald Trump’s decree that the charge for a US H-1B visa will rise to $100,000 has effectively shut the door to millions of skilled workers who harboured dreams of moving to the US to work.”

The effect this change would have was profound, said Dubal, particularly in countries such as India where evidence suggested that those who were considering moving to the US are now looking at other territories, particularly the UK.

He said: “Anecdotally, at A Y & J Solicitors, we are beginning to see a surge in interest in the Global Talent Visa [a visa designed to attract individuals who are leaders or potential leaders in fields such as science, arts, culture, and digital technology], which the British government is now shrewdly promoting following events in the US.”

It seems the UK government has already recognised the opportunities provided by visa decisions being made in the White House. Earlier this month UK chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the UK would make it easier to bring talent to the country by doubling the number of high-skilled foreign worker visas to about 18,000 a year and expanding global talent and high potential individual visa routes.

“Measures are expected to include making the Global Talent Visa route more accessible with fewer procedural hurdles,” said Dubal. “There are proposals under active consideration to abolish visa fees for high-tier applicants, such as prize-winners, there is also an indication that indefinite leave to remain will be easier for those on both the Global Talent Visa and High Potential Individual routes. It is also proposed that the number of qualifying institutions for the HPI route will be doubled.”

It appears that the messaging from the government is clear, said Dubal. “At a time when the US is shutting down its skilled immigration routes, the UK is opening the door and welcoming highly trained and skilled workers.”