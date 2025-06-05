Half of job applications don’t get past first stage

Half of all job applications never make it past the first stage of the hiring process, according to new research, underscoring widespread concerns about application quality across the job market.

Recruiters who recently made a hire reported receiving an average of 22 applications per vacancy. However, only half of those candidates progressed beyond the initial screening stage, according to the research by Totaljobs.

The quality of candidates was not always a prime issue, with many failed applications being down to overly complex application processes, unnecessarily complicated job descriptions, and tech failings on recruitment web pages.

Beyond the initial application, a further 55% of candidates were eliminated at the phone screen stage, leaving an average of just five candidates progressing to the final interview.

When asked about the reasons for rejecting applications, 70% stated a lack of relevant skills, while 58% cited a lack of relevant work experience.

In addition, the research, conducted among 624 recruiters, found several common pitfalls preventing candidates from advancing:

33% of recruiters rejected applications because of poorly formatted application forms

26% cited incomplete application documents, and

22% did not progress candidates because of noticeable spelling errors.

The Hiring Trends Index also highlighted the reasons candidates abandon applications before submission. Half (49%) cited a lack of clarity about required job skills, while 45% said applications take too long to complete. Technical issues with application forms affected 38% of job seekers, preventing them from finishing their applications.

The research on application quality also revealed a disconnect when it came to job descriptions, according to Totaljobs. Nearly three-quarters of applicants (69%) found expectations in job ads unclear in their recent search. More than a third (40%) said too many requirements were listed, and 39% said job titles were unclear.

‘Clear disconnect’

Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at the Stepstone Group, which runs Totaljobs, said there was a clear disconnect between the hiring expectations of businesses and candidates. “While skills and experience remain the biggest barriers to progression,” she said, “job seekers are struggling with unclear expectations in job ads.”

She warned businesses not to inadvertently eliminate strong candidates with vague or complex job descriptions, as well as unnecessarily complicated application processes. “Lengthy forms and technical issues can deter applicants before they even submit, leading to missed opportunities for both sides,” she said. “A well-crafted, transparent job ad – paired with a seamless application experience – attracts better-quality candidates and helps recruiters connect with the right talent more effectively.”

