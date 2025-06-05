Latest NewsRecruitment & retentionSelection interviews

Half of job applications don’t get past first stage

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Half of all job applications never make it past the first stage of the hiring process, according to new research, underscoring widespread concerns about application quality across the job market.

Recruiters who recently made a hire reported receiving an average of 22 applications per vacancy. However, only half of those candidates progressed beyond the initial screening stage, according to the research by Totaljobs.

Labour market trends

Recruitment outlook improves, despite employment law fears

Budget costs lead to lower 2025 pay awards

ONS finds slower wage growth but rising unemployment

The quality of candidates was not always a prime issue, with many failed applications being down to overly complex application processes, unnecessarily complicated job descriptions, and tech failings on recruitment web pages.

Beyond the initial application, a further 55% of candidates were eliminated at the phone screen stage, leaving an average of just five candidates progressing to the final interview.

When asked about the reasons for rejecting applications, 70% stated a lack of relevant skills, while 58% cited a lack of relevant work experience.

In addition, the research, conducted among 624 recruiters, found several common pitfalls preventing candidates from advancing:

  • 33% of recruiters rejected applications because of poorly formatted application forms
  • 26% cited incomplete application documents, and
  • 22% did not progress candidates because of noticeable spelling errors.

The Hiring Trends Index also highlighted the reasons candidates abandon applications before submission. Half (49%) cited a lack of clarity about required job skills, while 45% said applications take too long to complete. Technical issues with application forms affected 38% of job seekers, preventing them from finishing their applications.

The research on application quality also revealed a disconnect when it came to job descriptions, according to Totaljobs. Nearly three-quarters of applicants (69%) found expectations in job ads unclear in their recent search. More than a third (40%) said too many requirements were listed, and 39% said job titles were unclear.

‘Clear disconnect’

Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at the Stepstone Group, which runs Totaljobs, said there was a clear disconnect between the hiring expectations of businesses and candidates. “While skills and experience remain the biggest barriers to progression,” she said,  “job seekers are struggling with unclear expectations in job ads.”

She warned businesses not to inadvertently eliminate strong candidates with vague or complex job descriptions, as well as unnecessarily complicated application processes. “Lengthy forms and technical issues can deter applicants before they even submit, leading to missed opportunities for both sides,” she said. “A well-crafted, transparent job ad – paired with a seamless application experience – attracts better-quality candidates and helps recruiters connect with the right talent more effectively.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

Rise in secondary school recruitment in England

Recruitment outlook improves, despite employment law fears

How neuroscience can unlock employee recognition

Workers ‘wait and see’ as companies struggle to...

So what does the election of a new...

Rumours during recruitment: how should HR respond?

Teacher apprenticeship route to be tied to school...

British Steel to resume recruitment

M&S pauses hiring as it deals with cyber...

Top 10 HR questions April 2025: increases to...