Healthcare workers prioritise mental health support in new jobs

Three-quarters of healthcare workers (76%) prioritise access to mental health support when evaluating job opportunities, a poll has argued.

The Randstad 2025 Workmonitor of more than 26,000 workers across 35 markets concluded that healthcare professionals globally are placing growing emphasis on workplace support when considering job opportunities.

Yet, despite this increasing demand for mental health support, more than half (53%) also reported that their employer had yet to implement policies specifically addressing mental health support.

Nearly all (88%) wanted a workplace with a sense of community, as they felt this was also important to their mental health and wellbeing.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) said they felt prepared to use new technology such as AI, although this trailed the global average of 71%, said Randstad.

With more than 1.4 million healthcare roles currently unfilled worldwide, and the average healthcare tenure at just 1.4 years, the study signalled “an urgent call” for employers to rethink how they attract and retain healthcare talent, Randstad also argued.

Healthcare organisations needed to place greater emphasis on workplace support systems, fostering a strong sense of community, and ensuring people are skilled to succeed in a digital-first future of work, it said.

Access to mental health support was valued more highly than their employer’s stance on environmental issues (56%), values and purpose (63%), or even promotion opportunities (70%).

Mental health support was valued most highly in southern Europe (84%) and north-western Europe (78%) and least in Latin America (74%) and North America (73%).

Less than half (47%) said they trusted their employer to create an environment where colleagues can thrive, below the global average (49%).

Sander van ’t Noordende, CEO of Randstad, said: “The data is clear: in the face of talent scarcity, healthcare workers are prioritising employers who offer not only mental health support and a strong sense of community, but also opportunities to grow their skills.

“With nearly half ready to walk away from employers who don’t foster a supportive culture and many feeling unprepared for tech-driven change – building connected, future-ready workplaces is now essential to attract and retain healthcare talent.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare