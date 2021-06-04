Hear from Sir Clive Woodward on creating a winning culture in your business

PA Images / Alamy

What makes an exceptional leader?

And when the pressure is on, how can leaders get the best very out of their team?

You’re invited to join The Executive Development Network (EDN) for the second edition of its 3rd Horizon Virtual Event Series, where we will seek to answer these key questions and more.

The 3rd Horizon series takes inspiration from McKinsey’s three horizons model, by bringing together leaders from across different sectors to unpick what is needed to foster long-term innovation and business growth.

In this session, you’ll hear from keynote speaker, Sir Clive Woodward, World Cup winning coach, Team GB Director of Sport and Sport & Business Consultant, on vital strategies for leading and inspiring teams through times of high pressure. Get insight on how to nurture ‘relentless learning’ and create a winning mindset. You’ll also get the opportunity to ask him your own questions during a Q&A session.

Sir Clive Woodward certainly knows what it takes to be an exceptional leader. Through his experience, he has developed a model, ‘The DNA of a Champion’, which can help managers and leaders understand their true capability, enabling them to make small changes to how they think, in order to maximise performance.

Interested in hearing Sir Clive’s unique perspective on creating a winning culture in your business? Here are all the details you need to know:

Where: Via Zoom Webinar

When: 22nd June 2021

Timings: 1pm – 2pm

For more details and to secure your place, register HERE before 16th June 2021.

About EDN:

The Executive Development Network (EDN) is a new training division which offers next-level management and leadership training, to help businesses grow their talent pool via high-quality apprenticeship and vocational programmes.

EDN is part of the award-winning organisation, HIT Training Ltd, which was established in 2016 and has a proven track record in quality, people-led training in the hospitality, retail, adult care and healthcare sectors.

Working directly with businesses, EDN develops bespoke professional training programmes to empower teams and individuals, helping them to become better managers, board members and leaders and to reach their full potential.

To find out more, visit https://edn.training/