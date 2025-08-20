Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer launches neurodiversity mentoring programme

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer has introduced a mentoring programme for staff, designed to equip neurodiverse individuals with the tools to navigate the workplace.

Through a partnership with mentoring organisation Nurturing Neurodivergence, paralegals, trainees and associates at the firm’s London and Brussels offices will enable neurodivergent individuals to share the challenges they have faced across their professional and personal lives in a safe space, while also learning techniques for dealing with a range of scenarios and capitalise on their strengths.

Those who take part will be matched with a senior mentor from other professional services firms. They will be supported through online and in-person contact over a period of six months and can extend the relationship at the conclusion of the programme if they wish.

In addition, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer has created a neurodiversity champions group. Those selected for the voluntary roles will receive training and help foster a supportive environment for neurodivergent staff.

Champions can be contacted for guidance and information on available resources or additional support, including accessing a diagnosis and understanding the adjustments policy. They will also work alongside the firm’s HR teams to raise awareness about neuro-inclusion.

Other examples of initiatives that are part of the firm’s commitment to support neurodivergent individuals include the introduction of a managers’ development module focusing on ADHD in the workplace, interviewer training, peer support groups and internships for autistic candidates to introduce them to the working environment.

Jeremy Walden, executive partner, UK and EMEA, at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, said: “We are committed to creating a workplace where different ways of thinking are not just accepted, they are truly valued and celebrated. Our new mentoring programme is about helping members of our neurodivergent community recognise their strengths, build confidence, and connect with others who understand the career journey they are embarking on.”

