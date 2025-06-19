Five misconceptions about hiring refugees

As we mark World Refugee Day today (20 June), Jen Stobart reflects on why businesses in the UK have a responsibility and an opportunity to hire refugees.

The UK has welcomed more than 500,000 refugees and displaced people in recent years from countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iran and Eritrea. For these individuals, finding a job isn’t just about income – it’s about regaining independence, rebuilding their lives, and further integrating into a new community.

Yet too many are still locked out of the labour market. Recent analysis by the Centre on Migration Policy & Society estimates that the employment rate for refugees in the UK is 51%, compared to 76% for British nationals, meaning that refugees are around 30% less likely to be employed – with refugee women facing even greater challenges.

This isn’t for lack of trying. They are up against multiple structural barriers that make it that much harder for them to secure a job.

At the same time, UK employers are still grappling with labour shortages. The latest figures from the ONS show there are still over 736,000 job vacancies – especially in sectors such as healthcare, food production, retail, and manufacturing.

And according to recent research from Barclays, nearly three-quarters of British firms are reported to be struggling to find workers with the necessary skills to fill open positions.

Untapped talent pool

Companies that take the lead can therefore gain from accessing an often untapped talent pool. At Tent UK, the national coalition of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, we work with more than 80 companies who have stepped up and are actively engaged in supporting refugees’ labour participation.

Working alongside businesses, we’ve seen what works, and we’ve also seen the same misconceptions and concerns surface time and again.

To build inclusive, future-ready workforces, we help companies, free of cost, start or scale up their refugee hiring efforts. It often starts by dispelling some common myths:

1. “Refugees don’t have the right to work”

All refugees are legally authorised to work in the UK upon being granted refugee status. Unlike other immigration categories, employers don’t need to sponsor work visas because refugees receive their work authorisation directly from the UK government. This removes a significant administrative burden and cost that companies often associate with international hiring.

2. “Refugees aren’t applying to our roles – they don’t want to work”

Refugees absolutely want to work, but systemic barriers often stand in the way. Many struggle with unfamiliar application processes and job descriptions, or lack the professional networks that others familiar with the UK job market may take for granted.

Their CVs might be overlooked due to employment gaps or foreign qualifications that recruiters don’t immediately recognise. Language barriers, transport issues, and childcare responsibilities can also create significant hurdles.

To reach them, companies need to intentionally examine whether their recruitment processes are truly accessible and make the necessary adjustments. We can help.

3. “Refugees lack the skills or qualifications we need”

The data tells a different story. Refugees arrive in the UK with incredibly diverse professional and educational backgrounds.

In a recent survey of more than 750 refugees and asylum seekers in the UK by the Commission on the Integration of Refugees, 61% had university-level education, including 26% with a master’s degree.

Many bring years of professional experience, and even those with fewer formal qualifications often bring adaptability, resilience and strong work ethics.

4. “Refugees won’t stay long-term or lack commitment”

In a research conducted by the Fiscal Policy Institute and commissioned by Tent, 73% of companies report higher retention rates among refugee employees compared to non-refugees. When refugees find welcoming workplaces, they’re more likely to stay.

Their motivation to rebuild their lives, provide for their families, and integrate into their new communities translates into commitment and loyalty—and a competitive advantage— to employers who give them that chance.

5. “Integrating refugees into our company is too complex”

Integrating refugees into the workforce isn’t as complex as some might think—in fact, hiring refugees frequently strengthens workplace culture.

Tent’s own research found that over 68% of companies report that hiring refugees has boosted employee engagement. Additionally, it showed that companies hiring refugees are more attractive employers.

What’s more, businesses also benefit from improved brand perception: 45% of British consumers say they’re more likely to buy from a company hiring refugees.

With appropriate support systems in place, refugees quickly become valuable team members whose inclusion creates a more productive, diverse, and committed workforce.

The path forward

As we mark World Refugee Day, let’s commit to tackling the barriers refugees face and focus on what’s possible.

Yes, hiring refugees requires intentional action and change: reviewing recruitment processes, investing in onboarding, and looking beyond conventional hiring criteria to recognise the skills and potential refugees offer.

But hiring refugees isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s a smart, sustainable solution to today’s workforce challenges – and a powerful way for companies to live out their values.

