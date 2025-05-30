House of Lords to resume scrutiny of Employment Rights Bill

The House of Lords will resume their detailed scrutiny of the Employment Rights Bill at committee stage on Tuesday 3 June.

Among the Bill’s proposals are measures to end “exploitative” zero hours contracts, an end to fire and rehire, the introduction of new rights for workers from day one of employment, more access to statutory sick pay, and the introduction of a Fair Work Agency.

Committee stage in the Lords involves a line-by-line examination of the individual clauses of the bill.

Starting from the front of the bill, members work through the clauses in order, considering changes (amendments) to the wording or proposals for new clauses.

So far, there have been five days of committee stage. The remaining scheduled dates are Tuesday 3 June, Thursday 5 June, and Tuesday 10 June (the latter subject to confirmation). Further dates may be scheduled.

Amendments have been put forward – many under the names of investment banker and former Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom and science minister Baroness Jones of Whitchurch – on areas such as:

definition of harassment

statutory paternity pay

pay and leave for serious childhood illness

protection for political belief and affiliation

whistleblowing.

The government has had to tread a careful line between promises made to the trade unions prior to the election, and responding to concerns about the practicality of the proposed reforms from the business community.

The detailed provisions for many of the new rights included in the Bill have been subject to separate consultation, but many business leaders – such as CBI chairman Rupert Soames – have said ministers have not shifted enough and have failed to listen to concerns.

Last week, analysis by employment lawyer Darren Newman writing for Personnel Today stated that even the most reasonable employer could face automatic unfair dismissal claims if it tried to relocate staff under the proposals as they stood, and that the government fundamentally misunderstood how issues of fire and rehire could arise.

Most of the reforms are expected to take effect no sooner than autumn 2026.

