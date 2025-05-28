How businesses can transform their approach to mental health

Mental health in the workplace remains a complex challenge that many organisations in the UK are still struggling to address effectively. Abi Clements, head of community at Mercator Digital, looks at what works when it comes to creating supportive work environments

Although awareness has improved markedly over recent years, too many companies continue to treat mental health as a personal issue rather than a shared responsibility – this is leading to reactive rather than proactive policy and actions.

The stakes for getting this right have never been higher. Recent UK government data reveals that young people with mental health conditions are nearly five times more likely to be economically inactive compared to others in their age group, with around a quarter of those economically inactive due to ill-health being under 35. This represents both a significant challenge and an opportunity for employers to make a real difference.

I am a wellbeing ambassador and mental health first aider at Mercator, and if one thing is certain, it is that creating a genuinely supportive mental health environment requires more than formal documents and wellbeing initiatives.

By this, I mean it demands a fundamental shift in how we think about workplace culture, dedicated resources, systemic changes, and a commitment to treating mental health on an equal footing with physical health. The two can be, and often are, intertwined and need to be approached as one.

The case for dedicated support

One of the most impactful decisions we’ve made is having dedicated team members whose primary focus is ensuring everyone feels heard and included. Our community team exists solely to check in on every single person in the organisation. This isn’t a box-ticking exercise or an add-on to someone’s existing role – it’s their entire job.

This has made a tangible difference. When people know there is someone whose day is made better by supporting them, they are far more likely to open up before issues become crisis situations. Organisations that implement this dedicated resource can find it helps to identify potential problems early, often before they impact someone’s work or wellbeing significantly.

Alongside this, companies can find success with complementary teams – one focused on personal wellbeing, another on project and client work satisfaction. Together, these teams create a comprehensive support network that addresses both personal and professional wellbeing.

Building peer support networks

Training employees as mental health first aiders is also transformative. Many workplaces now have multiple qualified mental health first aiders across the organisation, typically trained through courses such as the St John Ambulance two-day Mental health first aid training. This helps to create a culture where colleagues proactively support each other’s wellbeing.

It’s a peer support model that works particularly well because it destigmatises mental health conversations. When your colleagues are trained and confident in discussing mental health, it normalises these discussions – people feel more comfortable seeking support from peers who understand their day-to-day work challenges.

And the benefits extend beyond crisis intervention. These trained colleagues often spot early warning signs and can guide people towards appropriate resources before issues escalate.

The power of regular check-ins

Building trust through regular, informal check-ins is crucial to any effective mental health strategy. Organisations should consider calling staff regularly, holding relaxed conversations where team members control what they want to discuss and at what level of detail – with absolutely no pressure.

These check-ins build genuine relationships. Sometimes people talk about work, sometimes personal matters, and sometimes they just need someone to listen. This practice builds up trust incrementally to create an environment where people feel genuinely supported rather than monitored.

Once again, the early identification aspect is extremely valuable. We have prevented numerous situations from escalating simply because someone had the chance to voice concerns early on. It’s much easier to address problems when someone mentions feeling overwhelmed than to deal with burnout or mental health issues later down the line.

Addressing the full spectrum of wellbeing

Effective mental health support must address mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing holistically.

Forward-thinking organisations recognise that financial stress significantly impacts mental health, which is why some companies cover travel costs for team members to come into offices. This prevents the financial burden of commuting from becoming a barrier to collaboration and connection.

Beyond this, there are multiple resources organisations can consider offering, including a free and confidential employee assistance programme (EAP), quiet spaces for prayer, reflection or neurodivergent colleagues who need solitude, competitive benefits including enhanced pension contributions and parental leave, training budgets allowing personal development in areas people care about, and volunteering days so employees can contribute to causes they’re passionate about.

This is what a comprehensive approach looks like, one that recognises that people’s wellbeing challenges are interconnected and require multiple solutions.

Creating an open-door culture

People need to feel comfortable speaking up at all levels of the organisation. As well as senior leaders being approachable, it is important to create systems and attitudes that genuinely welcome input from everyone.

The most effective approaches maintain deliberately flat structures and encourage people to approach anyone with questions, feedback, or concerns. Allyship plays a crucial role here, as organisations can actively encourage everyone to support each other and create an inclusive environment where different perspectives are valued. We use house systems, where teams compete in activities to raise money for charities they’ve chosen, which creates connections across departments and levels that wouldn’t otherwise exist.

This openness can extend to supporting people’s external interests. Employers might encourage staff to give talks at universities, run sessions at schools, or participate in events like Women in Tech. When people feel supported in their passions outside work, they bring more energy and enthusiasm to their roles.

Moving forwards

Creating a mentally healthy workplace requires more than wellbeing surveys and employee assistance programmes. It needs dedication, resources and a willingness to prioritise people’s whole selves, not just their output.

While the government is providing support through initiatives to get people with mental health conditions back into the workforce, there are concrete steps businesses can take to create genuinely supportive environments. The real challenge lies in ensuring workplaces are safe spaces where people can thrive.

The benefits speak for themselves. When people feel genuinely supported, they’re more creative, collaborative and likely to stay with the organisation for longer. They bring their best selves to work because they know their employer values them as complete human beings.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

It’s time for more organisations to move beyond performative wellbeing gestures toward creating meaningful, systemic support for mental health. The cost of not doing so – in terms of human suffering, lost productivity and talent retention – is simply too high.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs