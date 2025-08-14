How can employers solve the youth confidence crisis?

Research continues to show that a new generation of recruits is not deemed ready for the workplace. But could employers be confusing a lack of confidence with low employability? Kathryn McColl considers how organisations can reframe the youth confidence dilemma.

We’re in the midst of a youth confidence crisis. As Hark’s 2025 Listen Up Report reveals, one in three (31%) 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK have little to no confidence.

Nationwide, that’s an average of 10 students in every classroom. But low confidence doesn’t stop at the school gate. It shapes how young people show up in the workplace. These two million youths with little or no confidence will soon enter the talent market, where the fallout stretches far beyond self-perception.

This lack of confidence can hold them back and hinder them from reaching their potential. It’s an issue many workplaces are already grappling with.

Work-ready?

The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) reports that four in five (78%) employers don’t believe the current generation is work-ready.

The CIPD has also noted that the majority (64%) feel young workers are short on employability skills. Teamwork (58%), critical thinking and problem-solving (54%), and communication (52%) are the areas most lacking according to the research.

Despite these findings, equating low confidence with a lack of capability is a mistake that can lead employers to overlook potential. Many highly capable youngsters struggle with communication and teamwork due to a lack of confidence, rather than a lack of ability.

This means it’s essential that employers reframe their perspective: confidence isn’t an innate, fixed personality trait; it’s a developable ability. Confidence can be nurtured and strengthened through targeted support, just like other employability skills.

Employers who can see past low confidence and are prepared to dedicate resources to developing it are the ones who will uncover exceptional talent just waiting to be harnessed.

As part of our report, one early talent expert, Bal Atwal from E.ON UK, highlighted just how confidence transforms a young person’s trajectory, saying: “I remember one apprentice who barely spoke in their first week – nervous, unsure, constantly second-guessing.

“But with the right support and encouragement, they found their voice, led a team project, and even presented to senior leaders by the end of their placement.”

New Energy Academy

The golden opportunity to address the confidence gap comes before young adults enter the workforce. When businesses invest in young people during their formative years, they can help develop the skills and self-belief that lay the foundation for long-term success.

A great example of this is Hark’s recent partnership with E.ON to co-create the New Energy Academy – a free educational programme for secondary school students that equips young people with essential green skills and future-focused competencies.

Through engaging workshops and real-world challenges, the programme nurtures confidence, communication, teamwork and a sense of purpose, helping students see themselves not just as learners, but as future leaders and innovators in the green economy.

By reaching young people early, businesses like E.ON UK aren’t just supporting individual development – they’re helping to build a stronger, more prepared and more inclusive future talent pipeline.

This kind of proactive engagement eases the transition into the workplace, reducing onboarding friction and unlocking long-term value for both young people and employers.

Building bridges

As an agency that specialises in helping brands to work with schools and young people, we understand how employers can step up and support the younger generation.

Beyond the immediate individual and business gains, there’s also a profound social benefit.”

E.ON’s New Energy Academy is a powerful example of a business investing in a programme that equips young people with the skills and confidence to succeed in the future.

Other ways in which businesses can make a difference include:

Investing in workshops and training sessions for schools and young people , providing a space for young people to cultivate employability skills in a supportive environment.

, providing a space for young people to cultivate employability skills in a supportive environment. Offering young people the chance to gain knowledge and practical experience in collaborative working , presentation skills and assertive communication will have a valuable impact on their confidence.

, presentation skills and assertive communication will have a valuable impact on their confidence. Training your employees to mentor young people. Many young people thrive in one-to-one environments as they provide a safe space to gather guidance, encouragement and constructive feedback.

It also helps young people to develop a realistic understanding of workplace expectations, significantly bolstering self-belief.

Enabling young people to co-create and lead projects. This can be incredibly impactful.

Supporting them in identifying a cause and making a difference in their school or community promotes problem-solving skills, communication and confidence as they see their ideas come to life.

Get partners on board

In order to have maximum impact with your investment, it helps to work with individuals and organisations who understand young people.

These specialists have a wealth of knowledge and resources needed to design and implement campaigns in schools and community settings, such as youth clubs, and to drive maximum impact for your investment. They can also help you to reach, engage and appeal to your target audiences.

By tapping into these strategies, businesses can help cultivate confidence in the next generation.

The results include a wider and more diverse talent pool, a more engaged and adaptable workforce, and a positive organisational culture that values development and inclusivity.

Beyond the immediate individual and business gains, there’s also a profound social benefit. Investing in the confidence of the younger generation helps to build a more resilient, capable, and economically productive society.

It’s time we recognised that confidence is not just an asset. It’s a vital skill that can transform potential into performance. So, let’s create a brighter future by investing in the confidence of our youth today.

