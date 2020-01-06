How CIPD Chartered membership recognises you as a people professional

The start of the New Year brings about thoughts around reflection and setting goals for the coming year. But it’s equally valuable to celebrate your career and achievements, and to take stock of where you are and what you’ve accomplished.

As a people professional you spend years building your experience and knowledge to help you make an impact on your organisation. And this deserves recognition.

With CIPD Chartered membership, you get an international professional designation – Chartered MCIPD – after your name. Meeting the CIPD’s rigorous standards means you get a stamp of approval and it’s a sign of your professionalism, credibility and dedication to the profession.

What’s more is that you could get recognition for your work as well as progress your career with CIPD Chartered membership. It’ll raise your profile amongst colleagues and inspire confidence with employers and clients. This will open doors to promotion and an increasing range of job opportunities.

We’ve helped other people professionals progress their career. The CIPD’s 2018 survey* on the people profession reports that CIPD members were more likely to have had three or more promotions over the course of their career (69%), compared with non-members (56%).

Here’s what our members say:

‘Becoming a Chartered MCIPD in 2005 has really helped my career. Organisations out there really value the CIPD’ Alison J. Cowan Chartered MCIPD

‘CIPD membership is really effective – it gives you the confidence in your professional ability and equips you to be a really strong practitioner.’ Debbie Alder Chartered FCIPD

‘Great to… gain professional recognition of what I have achieved to date.’ Tim Broadhurst Chartered MCIP

‘The CIPD has been central to my career development.’ Gareth Germain Chartered MCIPD

Get the recognition you deserve:

Become Chartered

If Chartered membership is not for you, we also offer Associate membership for people professionals delivering operational work to support the business.

Become an Associate Member

*Source: The People Profession in 2018 https://www.cipd.co.uk/knowledge/strategy/hr/people-profession-survey