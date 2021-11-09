PROMOTED CONTENTApprenticeshipsLatest News

How finance apprenticeships can boost business

by ACCA
by ACCA

As the world's most forward-thinking professional accountancy body with more than 233,000 members, and 536,00 students in 178 countries, we know what skills, knowledge and behaviours your professionals need for the future. Equipping your people with a globally-recognised qualification and the financial skills, business expertise and ambitious mindset you need – ACCA finance apprenticeships benefit employers of all shapes, sizes and sectors. Our programmes are supported by government funding and offer the chance to develop in-house expertise that's fit for the future. Flexible enough to suit your business, they can even help to increase diversity, as you can develop current employees or attract fresh talent through training that's second to none. Sustainability is also fully integrated in our qualification, preparing future generation of accountants to recognise the challenges and address the impact in organisations.
We're the world's most forward-thinking professional accountancy body. We believe that accountancy is vital for economies to grow and prosper, which is why we work all over the world to build the profession and make society fairer and more transparent. We have more than 208,000 fully qualified members and 503,000 students worldwide. They're among the world’s best-qualified and most highly sought-after accountants - and they work in every sector you can imagine. Organisations know and trust our designation. We're out there every day, connecting with businesses large and small, governments, educational establishments and opinion formers. We're on top of emerging trends, legislation and legal requirements, helping to shape them. Because of all this, we’re able to create the innovative, strategic-thinking accountants our fast-changing world needs.

