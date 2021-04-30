How to improve inclusion and tackle microaggressions

Most employers know that diversity and inclusion at work is not only morally important, but a key factor in business profitability and success. Yet, they often don’t know where to begin, especially when it comes to addressing ingrained, unconscious biases and behaviours.

Companies with employees that all have a very similar background face significant risks when it comes to their ability to attract and retain talent, to innovate, and to create shareholder value.

This Guardian Jobs guide to diversity, inclusion and microaggressions at work will help organisations navigate this important area – which starts from the moment they place a job advertisement.

The guide covers:

  • How to improve recruitment processes to beat biases and tackle some of the barriers that prevent candidates from different groups from applying for roles
  • Four recruitment biases that may exist, and how to avoid them
  • Examples of microaggressions at work and how they can be addressed
  • How employers can get started on their journey to improve equality and diversity in their organisations.

 

Why diversity and inclusion is critical to business recovery

Diversity and inclusion could form a cornerstone of businesses' recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the CIPD's Festival of Work heard.

What did the Race Commission tell employers about bias?

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities’ report has been condemned for ‘whitewashing’, but what messages did it have for HR and business?