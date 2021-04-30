How to improve inclusion and tackle microaggressions

Shutterstock

Most employers know that diversity and inclusion at work is not only morally important, but a key factor in business profitability and success. Yet, they often don’t know where to begin, especially when it comes to addressing ingrained, unconscious biases and behaviours.

Companies with employees that all have a very similar background face significant risks when it comes to their ability to attract and retain talent, to innovate, and to create shareholder value.

This Guardian Jobs guide to diversity, inclusion and microaggressions at work will help organisations navigate this important area – which starts from the moment they place a job advertisement.

The guide covers:

How to improve recruitment processes to beat biases and tackle some of the barriers that prevent candidates from different groups from applying for roles

Four recruitment biases that may exist, and how to avoid them

Examples of microaggressions at work and how they can be addressed

How employers can get started on their journey to improve equality and diversity in their organisations.