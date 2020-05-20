How to support furloughed employees

Furloughed employees face particular challenges.

Download our guide for help on how to support them.

A caring employer always wants to do their best to help ensure the mental health and wellbeing of their people. But unprecedented times bring unprecedented challenges.

Furloughed employees in particular may face a number of additional pressures. These may include financial, child or elder care, and a vulnerability to mental ill-health.

Ensuring your employees have access to vital resources and support could not only help their wellbeing now, but may be key in preventing any long-term mental ill-health in the future.

So how do businesses look after people who may be unable to work through no fault of their own?

Here’s our guide on how you help to support furloughed employees.

