HR still failing to understand what occupational health can offer, argues SOM

Just 12% of HR professionals identify occupational health (OH) as one of the top factors that can contribute to employee health at work, according to research by the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM).

This is despite evidence that the knowledge and expertise of OH practitioners can underpin many of the wellbeing priorities employers rank most highly.

SOM commissioned pollster YouGov to carry out a survey ahead of Occupational Health Awareness Week, which is running this week until 28 September.

Just 12% of the 250 HR professionals polled selected ‘access to occupational health’ as their top four driver of good employee health, SOM found.

By contrast, 90% selected work/life balance, and 74% workplace culture. Yet, SOM has argued, OH can support many of these areas through proactive advice, early intervention, and evidence-based risk management.

Only 42% of organisations used OH professionals to plan how to prevent ill health from happening in the first place, even though prevention is central to reducing sickness absence, avoiding presenteeism, and cutting costs.

Equally, just 13% of HR professionals reported their organisation refers employees to OH to manage presenteeism – despite presenteeism (or struggling into work when unwell) costing businesses some £25 billion a year.

Just 6% of respondents were unsure whether their organisation offered any OH support, and 18% were not sure when OH referrals were made.

More encouragingly, SOM argued, more than a quarter (26%) of HR professionals reported no barriers to using OH.

However, cost (22%) and lack of understanding of OH (13%) were cited as common obstacles faced by HR professionals when trying to further embed OH within their organisation.

Professor Neil Greenberg, president of SOM, said: “These findings show there is still a significant gap in how occupational health is understood and used in UK workplaces. Whilst professionals value wellbeing, culture, and work-life balance, they do not appear to often recognise that effective OH underpins these priorities.

“SOM completely understand the pressures HR teams are under – juggling multiple demands, from recruitment to retention, employee relations, and wellbeing. It’s not surprising that occupational health can sometimes be seen as just another service, rather than a strategic partner.

“By using OH proactively – especially for prevention and managing presenteeism – businesses can reduce absence, improve retention, and save money. Proactive use of OH means both early referral and taking advice from OH professionals about how to create healthy work environments,” Professor Greenberg added.