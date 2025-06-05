HS2 whistleblower awarded £320,000 by tribunal

A former worker on HS2 railway project who lost his job after accusing bosses of disguising the true price of the long-delayed railway project has been awarded nearly £320,000 by a tribunal.

Project risk management practitioner Stephen Cresswell told an employment tribunal in Croydon that his contract was not renewed at High Speed Two (HS2) Ltd in 2022 after he repeatedly warned that the rail link’s costs were being “actively misrepresented”.

Among his allegations was that he was told by one executive to “disregard” his forecasts of a “significant” increase in the cost of the project, which was predicted to be £30bn in 2010 prices when it was first announced by ministers.

Cresswell worked briefly for HS2 in 2014 and then returned from 2018 until 2022, at which point the state-owned company did not renew his contract. His departure came a few months after he wrote to colleagues alleging that figures were being manipulated to deceive politicians.

Claiming his contract was not renewed because he was a whistleblower, Cresswell filed a claim against HS2 at the employment tribunal.

The company has said an internal investigation into Cresswell’s concerns found no evidence of fraud or illegal activity. But an internal email sent to Cresswell last August, and seen by the Financial Times, accepted he had highlighted legitimate concerns.

“The investigation has concluded that there was no evidence of fraud or illegal/criminal activity by any individual,” wrote Helen Knight, ethics investigator at HS2.

“However, the investigator did conclude that there were some questions over culture and behaviours in HS2 Ltd in respect of cost estimating at the time, which are being given due consideration.”

HS2 said the £319,070 remedy was not the result of the whistleblowing allegations but the company’s acceptance of partial liability that Cresswell was not given adequate levels of protection when he raised concerns as a whistleblower.

It said it “accepted that Mr Cresswell raised concerns as a whistleblower and was not then given the appropriate level of protection when his contract came to an end. This is regrettable and HS2 Ltd is committed to ensuring that staff and others can raise concerns in confidence.”

Cresswell said the tribunal’s decision meant he could now get on with his search for a “new livelihood” after the process had taken longer than it should have. He added that HS2 was “not an organisation that should be trusted with public money” and that the scheme was “destroying taxpayer value”.

HS2 was originally supposed to link London with both Manchester and Leeds via Birmingham. But since 2010, it has been mired in controversy, delays and cost overruns. Two years ago, prime minister Rishi Sunak axed the route north of Birmingham.

HS2 added: “This admission does not mean that HS2 Ltd accepts the specific allegations around cost estimating practices raised by Mr Cresswell.”

The Department for Transport said it took “all whistleblowing allegations seriously and it is important that individuals are given appropriate levels of protection, which clearly was not the case for Mr Cresswell.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The largest proportion of the remedy award consisted of loss of earnings (£233,000), which was agreed by the claimant and respondent. The tribunal also ordered HS2 to pay Cresswell £10,400 for legal costs.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs