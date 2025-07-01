Government moves swiftly on immigration reform

The government has begun the legislative process for introducing the new immigration reforms set out in its recent white paper – with restrictions coming into force in just three weeks.

New rules to be laid out in parliament will see skills and salary thresholds rise, an end to the recruitment of care workers from overseas, and 111 occupations will no longer be eligible for visa sponsorship.

The government will also introduce a new, time-limited temporary shortage list for roles below degree level where workers are key to building critical infrastructure or industrial strategy.

These occupations are on the list until the end of 2026 and will only remain beyond that date if the independent Migration Advisory Committee recommends it.

Workers in occupations on the temporary shortage list will no longer be able to bring dependants or have access to salary or visa fee discounts.

However, the government has said it will “unveil a new family policy framework to parliament” as one of its next steps.

The Home Office said that, subject to parliamentary approval, the changes will come into effect from 22 July.

It has also set out transitional arrangements for overseas care workers already in the UK.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We are delivering a complete reset of our immigration system to restore proper control and order, after the previous government allowed net migration to quadruple in four years.

“These new rules mean stronger controls to bring migration down, to restore order to the immigration system and to ensure we focus on investing in skills and training here in the UK.

“As part of the Plan for Change, we can build an immigration system that serves the needs of the British economy and people – one that values skills, tackles exploitation, and ensures those who come to the UK make a genuine contribution.”

Reaction to the White Paper has been condemnatory, with some experts arguing that the reforms could “decimate” industries such as care and hospitality.

Zeena Luchowa, partner at immigration law firm Laura Devine Immigration, said the speed of its implementation was “alarming”.

“To apply some of the key proposals set out in the white paper so swiftly, without due consultation with stakeholders nor adequate consideration of the impact on essential sectors, is alarming,” she said.

“There is a legitimate need by genuine employers for overseas recruitment at a lower skills threshold for certain sectors and types of businesses, and the changes to be introduced later this month simply do not afford employers sufficient time required to make the required relevant adjustments.

“The restrictions on dependent family members marks a worrying shift in the government’s approach, highlighting that only certain roles are considered worthy of relocation with family members.

“While the government seeks to bring migration levels down, it must be careful not to do so at the expense of possible family separation, the potential for discrimination (unintended or not) as well as the strain this will have on certain sectors, businesses and regions,” Luchowa added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR Consultant opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR Consultant jobs