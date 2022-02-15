Immigration: Social care workers added to shortage occupation list

announced on Christmas Eve that the change would come into force early this year after the Migration Advisory Committee highlighted the “severe and increasing difficulties the sector is facing in terms of both recruitment and retention”. In its annual report for 2021, the MAC said that care worker jobs should “immediately” be made eligible for the health and care visa and placed on the shortage occupation list. Home secretary Priti Patel said on 24 December that the sector was “experiencing unprecedented challenges prompted by the pandemic”, adding: “The changes we’ve made to the health and care visa will bolster the workforce and help alleviate some of the pressures currently being experienced.”Social care workers have been added to the shortage occupation list from today, in an effort for more migrant workers to fill the huge numbers of vacancies in the sector. The government