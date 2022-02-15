Local authoritiesLatest NewsLabour marketSkills shortagesMigrant workers

Immigration: Social care workers added to shortage occupation list

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Roy Childs / Alamy
Roy Childs / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Social care workers have been added to the shortage occupation list from today, in an effort for more migrant workers to fill the huge numbers of vacancies in the sector. The government announced on Christmas Eve that the change would come into force early this year after the Migration Advisory Committee highlighted the “severe and increasing difficulties the sector is facing in terms of both recruitment and retention”. In its annual report for 2021, the MAC said that care worker jobs should “immediately” be made eligible for the health and care visa and placed on the shortage occupation list. Home secretary Priti Patel said on 24 December that the sector was “experiencing unprecedented challenges prompted by the pandemic”, adding: “The changes we’ve made to the health and care visa will bolster the workforce and help alleviate some of the pressures currently being experienced.”

Care worker shortages

EU Settlement Scheme application backlog adds to skills fears

Care workers recommended for shortage occupation list

How to apply for a sponsor licence

Care workers from abroad will have to apply for a 12-month health and care visa and will need to have been offered a salary of at least £20,480 to qualify. They will be able to bring dependants, including a partner and children. More than 100,000 vacancies exist in the care sector, a situation exacerbated by the regulation that came into force on 11 November, which along with the NHS is
Avatar

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

EU Settlement Scheme application backlog adds to skills...

Care workers added to shortage occupation list for...

Immigration tribunal delays increase by 33%

Home Office’s pre-settled status move could add to...

Care workers recommended for shortage occupation list

More seasonal workers needed to avoid food crisis,...

Home Office rejected 227,000 settled status claims from...

Immigration: Fast-track visa for award winners attracts no...

More visas for the ‘brightest and the best’...

Budget 2021: Pay rises, scale up visa and...