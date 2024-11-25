Impact assessments of Employment Rights Bill ‘not fit for purpose’

Some of the government’s impact assessments of the Employment Rights Bill were ‘not fit for purpose’, according to a statement published today by the Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC).

The government published its initial impact assessment on 21 October, suggesting that the new legislation would have a positive impact on economic growth, but would also cost businesses £7.4 billion over the course of a decade.

The RPC’s role is to assess the quality of evidence and analysis used to inform regulatory proposals.

It assessed eight of the 23 individual impact assessments submitted by the government related to the Bill, and found that eight of them were not fit for purpose. Six of these are in the highest impact measure category of the original assessment, it said.

The RPC said the government needed to provide more evidence to support “an imbalance of power between employers and workers in certain sectors of the economy” as its rationale for introducing the Bill.

It also said there was not sufficient consideration of alternative options, and an “inadequate assessment” of how the Bill would impact small businesses.

Some of the individual impact assessments had “missing business impacts, lack of proportionate monetisation and insufficient assessment of key risks”, it added.

The areas with the weakest scrutiny in the impact assessments included day-one unfair dismissal rights, reforms to trade union legislation, flexible working and third-party harassment.

Looking at the overall cost of the reforms, the RPC said that “the direct impact on business estimate does not account for the likelihood employers may offset the costs of regulation and mandated benefits through wage adjustments, benefit reductions or other compensatory mechanisms which would eventually be borne by the employee”.

On unfair dismissal rights, the RPC criticised the initial impact assessment for not looking at options between the current two years before they kick in, and the proposed first-day rights that feature in the Bill.

On a day-one right to request flexible working, the RPC said the proposals could increase the likelihood of smaller employers being drawn into tribunal processes, adding that “risk-averse employers will factor in the increased cost/risk of rejecting requests… seeking to avoid costly employment tribunals”.

The government has launched a series of consultations that will inform which measures will be taken through to the final legislation, including around statutory sick pay, zero-hours contracts, industrial relations and fire and rehire.

Last week, shadow chancellor Mel Stride accused the government of “withholding” an impact analysis of the planned rises to employers’ national insurance, which are due to come into effect in April. The government has also been accused of not publishing an equality impact assessment on the withdrawal of winter fuel allowance for some pensioners.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs