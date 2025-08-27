Indeed launches platform aimed at healthcare workers

Jobs board Indeed has launched a new platform aimed at healthcare professionals as research reveals that 92% have experienced burnout.

Careers in Care is designed to match healthcare workers with suitable employers, highlighting roles with high company ratings, salary transparency and strong wellbeing values.

Its survey of more than 1,000 healthcare professionals found that more than a fifth work more than 21 hours of overtime each week, while 56% say understaffing makes their job significantly harder.

Almost two-thirds of workers (63%) said that they find it hard to find a better role because they suffer from stress and exhaustion, and “good” jobs are not always immediately visible.

Over a third (34%) are actively considering leaving their current role. Just over half (51%) said they were too exhausted after their shifts to search for a new role. Fifty-five per cent said this was “like finding a needle in a haystack”.

More than three-quarters (78%) said salary transparency is essential, as it helps to save time from both employer and candidate perspectives.

Despite these challenges, healthcare workers are committed to their profession, Indeed found.

Helping patients, working collaboratively and building strong relationships were cited as the most rewarding parts of the job, according to the survey.

Midwives expressed the highest levels of satisfaction, with 100% happy in their role. This was followed closely by pharmacists and mental health professionals, at 95% and 94% respectively.

The new platform includes articles, videos and other content tailored for healthcare professionals.

Conor McCarthy, vice president at Indeed, said: “Healthcare professionals give so much of themselves every day and they deserve access to roles that reward that dedication.

“We want to help connect our much-needed healthcare workers with the right opportunities, through featuring trusted employers, clear salary information, and a focus on workplaces that prioritise wellbeing and belonging.

“We believe that when healthcare workers thrive, the whole system benefits, from happier staff to better patient care.”

Earlier this month, the General Medical Council published research showing that frustration with career progress and lack of training was leading to burnout among many doctors.

