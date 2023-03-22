Inflation continues to rise despite expectations

The consumer prices index has risen to 10.4% in February 2023, up from 10.1% last month, despite widespread speculation that the figure would fall into single digits.

Fresh data from the Office for National Statistics showed all three measures of inflation increase on the previous month, with largest upward contributions coming from rises in the cost of energy, food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The consumer prices index including owner-occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.2% in the 12 months to February 2023, up from 8.8% in January. Meanwhile the retail prices index, the measure most frequently cited by trade unions in pay negotiations, stood at 13.8% in the year to February, up from 13.4% in January.

Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at think tank IPPR, said the “surprise increase” would add to households’ financial concerns.

“With some of the biggest contributions to rising prices coming from essentials like food, drinks and clothing most households will find that their pay packet doesn’t stretch as far,” he said.

“From an economics perspective, all eyes now turn to tomorrow’s announcement from the Bank of England’s interest rate setters. Rising ‘core’ inflation will raise concerns amongst central bankers that inflation is increasingly embedded. However, it’s important to note that all the major forecasters are expecting a significant drop in inflation – even deflation – later in the year.”

