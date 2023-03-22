InflationLatest News

Inflation continues to rise despite expectations

by Rob Moss
Energy prices continue to be driven by energy costs and food. Photo: Alex Yeung / Shutterstock

The consumer prices index has risen to 10.4% in February 2023, up from 10.1% last month, despite widespread speculation that the figure would fall into single digits.

Fresh data from the Office for National Statistics showed all three measures of inflation increase on the previous month, with largest upward contributions coming from rises in the cost of energy, food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The consumer prices index including owner-occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.2% in the 12 months to February 2023, up from 8.8% in January. Meanwhile the retail prices index, the measure most frequently cited by trade unions in pay negotiations, stood at 13.8% in the year to February, up from 13.4% in January.

Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at think tank IPPR, said the “surprise increase” would add to households’ financial concerns.

“With some of the biggest contributions to rising prices coming from essentials like food, drinks and clothing most households will find that their pay packet doesn’t stretch as far,” he said.

“From an economics perspective, all eyes now turn to tomorrow’s announcement from the Bank of England’s interest rate setters. Rising ‘core’ inflation will raise concerns amongst central bankers that inflation is increasingly embedded. However, it’s important to note that all the major forecasters are expecting a significant drop in inflation – even deflation – later in the year.”

More details to be published soon

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

