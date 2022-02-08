International Women’s Day: Breaking down career barriers (webinar)

Tuesday 8 March 2022, 2:00pm GMT Organisations are gradually waking up to the impact the menopause and other female health and wellbeing concerns have on women’s careers, but there is still work to be done to stop them from falling out of work. Employers risk losing a wealth of talent and experience: three in five (62%) women say their menopause symptoms affected their work, and one in four menopausal women have considered leaving work due to their symptoms.
- The factors that hinder women’s career progression and retention
- The unseen bias and authority gap between men and women that often persists
- How to create a diverse and inclusive workplace culture through the wellbeing support you offer
- Ways you can attract junior talent, and retain senior female talent.