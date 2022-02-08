WebinarsGenderLatest NewsEquality & diversityMenopause

International Women’s Day: Breaking down career barriers (webinar)

Tuesday 8 March 2022, 2:00pm GMT Organisations are gradually waking up to the impact the menopause and other female health and wellbeing concerns have on women’s careers, but there is still work to be done to stop them from falling out of work. Employers risk losing a wealth of talent and experience: three in five (62%) women say their menopause symptoms affected their work, and one in four menopausal women have considered leaving work due to their symptoms.

This often coincides with the moment they have finally reached the senior rungs of the career ladder. Not only does this have an impact on an organisation's gender pay gap and the diversity of thinking among senior leadership teams, but it also has wider societal effects – contributing to the gender pension gap, and women’s ability to contribute to economic success in midlife. Taking place on International Women's Day, this Personnel Today webinar in association with Peppy will discuss how employers can support their female talent to bridge the gap of women in leadership positions. Key takeaways for HR include:
  • The factors that hinder women’s career progression and retention
  • The unseen bias and authority gap between men and women that often persists
  • How to create a diverse and inclusive workplace culture through the wellbeing support you offer
  • Ways you can attract junior talent, and retain senior female talent.
Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber will be joined by Peppy’s co-founder and co-CEO Max Landry, and director of menopause services Kathy Abernethy, as well as a gender diversity thought-leader, for a panel discussion exploring how organisations can support and empower women throughout their entire
