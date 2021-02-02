Introducing the Executive Development Network (EDN)

A brand-new training division has launched to support business leaders and managers in the growing trend for building business resilience and managing teams

The Executive Development Network (EDN) is a brand-new training division which offers next-level management and leadership training, to help businesses grow their talent pool with high-quality apprenticeship and vocational programmes.

EDN is part of the award-winning organisation, HIT Training Ltd, which was established in 2006 and has a proven track record in quality, people-led training across the hospitality, retail, adult care and early years sectors.

Working directly with businesses, EDN develops bespoke professional training programmes to empower teams and individuals, helping them to become better managers, board members and leaders to reach their full potential. EDN offers a full training suite which includes apprenticeships from Level 2 to Level 5, and through a strategic partnership with Arden University, offers a development pathway to degree Level 6 and 7 apprenticeships.

Resilience: the business buzzword for 2021

Business leaders and managers spent 2020 trying to lead against the backdrop of COVID-19. With lockdown restrictions set to continue into spring 2021, they’re now looking for renewed confidence, inspiration and advice to help them build the resilience needed to navigate towards a brighter future. With this is mind, ‘resilience’ already looks set to be the business buzzword for 2021.

EDN offers bespoke apprenticeships run by expert tutors for senior managers and leaders, which is key to building business resilience. The full training suite is delivered via a three-tiered curriculum, Professional, Practitioner and Executive, suitable for entry level managers, seasoned leaders and board members – empowering them to perform at their very best.

Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of EDN, says: “No matter what industry you’re in, during periods of lockdown nobody wants to feel as if elements of their life are being put on hold. When it comes to our careers, learning and development is a big motivator and helps us to continue pushing ourselves. Gaining new skills is a hugely positive step in our careers. It helps teams to build resilience and feel inspired to put their knowledge and skills into practice.

“At EDN we are committed to going that extra mile to help our clients and their businesses succeed. Our trusted team of expert tutors are hungry to pass on their knowledge via our business-embedded apprenticeship programmes, which deliver defined benefits well beyond the achievement of a qualification – they help to provide a lasting legacy of learning.”

Caroline Evans, Director of Corporate Strategy at Arden University, says “We are delighted to partner with EDN to deliver level 6 & 7 learning pathways for current and aspiring leaders in the workplace. At Arden University we believe in providing vocationally focused education based upon a foundation of academic excellence, an understanding of the latest developments in practice and future trends. We believe this coupled with EDN’s expertise in workplace training will bring a wide range of options and be of huge benefit to businesses looking to invest in and develop their employees

To find out more, visit https://edn.training/

The Edge Education Series

Join us for an exclusive online event – Building Business Resilience in 2021 and Beyond

Featuring keynote speaker Kanya King CBE, MOBO Founder & CEO

10th February 2021 – 1pm

Secure your place here

To celebrate the launch of EDN, you’re invited to join us for an exclusive online event, which focuses on the skills and insight needed to lead teams in times of change.

The event will feature keynote speaker, Kanya King CBE, MOBO founder and CEO, who will discuss:

How training can help to build business resilience

Why turbulent times can present an opportunity to challenge the status quo and drive innovation

Why the COVID-19 pandemic could create a new drive for equality

How she’s led her team and overcome challenges

Practical tips on leadership and management

Advice on authentic communication