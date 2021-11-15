Invest in leadership and learning to tackle productivity puzzle

Business Time report by the Resolution Foundation in conjunction with the Centre for Economic Performance accuses policymakers of focusing on output at low productivity organisations, rather than economy-wide strategies. A worker in the top 10% of companies is 16 times more productive than one in the least productive tenth, but raising output among those in low-productivity businesses would only raise overall productivity by 1.2%, according to the think tank. The country’s levels of productivity, measured in terms of output per hour worked, have remained lower than G7 peers for some years – yet total investment in the UK economy only rose by 1% in the past five years, according to the Resolution Foundation. This was in comparison to an average increase in investment of 16% in France, Germany and the US.The UK needs to invest in its economy, promote better leadership and improve learning if it is to tackle its productivity issues, according to researchers. The