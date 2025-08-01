Is the Gen Z stare just a dog days of summer story?

Workplace affairs often approve awkward for firms to handle, and those involved are likely to be subject to stares. But would that include the Gen Z stare? Adam McCulloch continues his occasional series taking a lighter look at HR issues.

Oh, the dog days of summer – that humid period from mid-July and early August (though it’s oddly cold at the time of writing). Why “dog” you may ask. Well, it’s to do with the appearance of the dog star – better known as Sirius – in the night sky. Which brings us to Astronomy, the company that lost two employees because of the revelation of their affair at a Coldplay gig (you’ve seen the photos, no further explanation is needed).

New polling by platform Milieu Insight reveals that 84% of Brits have heard about former Astronomy CEO Andy Byron and his Coldplay clinch with chief people officer, Kristin Cabot.

A high proportion for an HR story. Most HR stories, we are in the privileged position of informing you, are not so widely read. But HR+love and especially “naughty” love is box office gold.

But everyone wants a piece of Byron and Cabot’s action – the quotes have rained in from lawyers, PR agencies and now Milieu Insight, which trumpeted its poll news that 43% of people had had a workplace affair of some sort. Really? It’s UK CEO Kerry McLaren said, “the data reveals a complex story”.

She added: “Whatever your stance, the data shows workplace relationships are common and actually not viewed by the majority as inappropriate – but the lack of awareness around policy makes for a bigger conversation.

“Now is a better time than any for companies to review and communicate what is deemed acceptable in the workplace since it’s sure to be a topic of interest to employees for some time to come.”

She’s not wrong. But what is acceptable and what isn’t is rather subjective and not the easiest for a company to get specific about.

The Gen Z stare

Affairs between senior executives are likely to attract a negative reaction from younger employees – one would imagine. I have no firm evidence, but one can picture Byron and Cabot (a miscast Bonnie and Clyde if ever there was one) being subject to the ‘Gen Z stare’ – a term that has trended on TikTok that describes a blank, vacant stare that’s often seen on younger employees’ faces.

With all that’s wrong with the world at present, the Personnel Today office agreed that Gen Z could be forgiven the odd vacant judgmental stare at their older colleagues. But Peter Duris, CEO and co-founder of career app Kickresume, believes these indolent youth need tips for younger employees on “brushing up their soft skills”.

He said: “At first glance, the Gen Z stare may seem rude or unapproachable. But in many cases, it’s simply a sign that someone’s communication skills could use a bit of work. Younger employees, especially those who haven’t been in the workforce for long, may still be developing their interpersonal skills, which can come across as that now-famous blank stare.”

We’re not so sure. Something deeper lies behind that stare. Does it say something about not being able to afford a home in the UK anymore, or perhaps the stare is a reference to heatwaves and the climate crisis? The latter is, after all, something rather more significant than the dog days of summer.

