Is the Gen Z stare just a dog days of summer story?

by Adam McCulloch
Workplace affairs often approve awkward for firms to handle, and those involved are likely to be subject to stares. But would that include the Gen Z stare? Adam McCulloch continues his occasional series taking a lighter look at HR issues.

Oh, the dog days of summer – that humid period from mid-July and early August (though it’s oddly cold at the time of writing). Why “dog” you may ask. Well, it’s to do with the appearance of the dog star – better known as Sirius – in the night sky. Which brings us to Astronomy, the company that lost two employees because of the revelation of their affair at a Coldplay gig (you’ve seen the photos, no further explanation is needed).

New polling by platform Milieu Insight reveals that 84% of Brits have heard about former Astronomy CEO Andy Byron and his Coldplay clinch with chief people officer, Kristin Cabot.

A high proportion for an HR story. Most HR stories, we are in the privileged position of informing you, are not so widely read. But HR+love and especially “naughty” love is box office gold.

But everyone wants a piece of Byron and Cabot’s action – the quotes have rained in from lawyers, PR agencies and now Milieu Insight, which trumpeted its poll news that 43% of people had had a workplace affair of some sort. Really?  It’s UK CEO Kerry McLaren said, “the data reveals a complex story”.

She added: “Whatever your stance, the data shows workplace relationships are common and actually not viewed by the majority as inappropriate – but the lack of awareness around policy makes for a bigger conversation.

“Now is a better time than any for companies to review and communicate what is deemed acceptable in the workplace since it’s sure to be a topic of interest to employees for some time to come.”

She’s not wrong. But what is acceptable and what isn’t is rather subjective and not the easiest for a company to get specific about.

The Gen Z stare

Affairs between senior executives are likely to attract a negative reaction from younger employees – one would imagine. I have no firm evidence, but one can picture Byron and Cabot (a miscast Bonnie and Clyde if ever there was one) being subject to the ‘Gen Z stare’  – a term that has trended on TikTok that describes a blank, vacant stare that’s often seen on younger employees’ faces.

With all that’s wrong with the world at present, the Personnel Today office agreed that Gen Z could be forgiven the odd vacant judgmental stare at their older colleagues. But Peter Duris, CEO and co-founder of career app Kickresume, believes these indolent youth need tips for younger employees on “brushing up their soft skills”.

He said: “At first glance, the Gen Z stare may seem rude or unapproachable. But in many cases, it’s simply a sign that someone’s communication skills could use a bit of work. Younger employees, especially those who haven’t been in the workforce for long, may still be developing their interpersonal skills, which can come across as that now-famous blank stare.”

We’re not so sure. Something deeper lies behind that stare. Does it say something about not being able to afford a home in the UK anymore, or perhaps the stare is a reference to heatwaves and the climate crisis? The latter is, after all, something rather more significant than the dog days of summer.

