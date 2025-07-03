It’s all about the Monet: how art transforms offices

For a while at Personnel Today we thought researchers had run out of things Gen Z workers were considering quitting their jobs over.

Return to office mandates, DEI flakiness, lack of regard for the planet, taskmasking managers, the non-availability of iced lattes in hot weather … we’ve been repeatedly told Gen Z’ers are about to quit for all these reasons, no doubt sending employers into a tizzy of meetings and initiatives.

We’re not expecting every boss to splash out on a Van Gogh, but this research proves a uninspiring office really can drag down productivity” – Simon Watson, Kinly

But now, however unlikely it seems, there’s a new reason to quit. Apparently, new data reveals that one in five of Gen Z workers say their mental health suffers because their employers overlook workplace design – and nearly half (46%) would consider resigning from their job over an uninspiring office.

Who could have imagined such a thing… an uninspiring office. Quel horreur! And how to make offices more inspiring you may ask? Well, nice pictures will do it, apparently. Oh, and nice pictures will not only prevent Gen Z quitting, they will also boost their productivity to new heights.

Tech firm Kinly conducted an AI experiment and discovered that Van Gogh’s Starry Night Over the Rhône made employees significantly more productive, boosting performance in 38% of workers and sparking more creative thinking in 30%. Monet and Kandinsky weren’t far behind.

The figures are part of a major new report, The Art of Productivity, which explores how classic art, visual design, and digital displays can transform office performance, mental health, and even retention, particularly among Gen Z.

We’re told: “At a time when Britain’s productivity has stagnated – and perks like ping pong tables and mindfulness apps are falling flat – the research suggests we’ve overlooked the most obvious tool: the walls around us.”

The researchers used AI emotion-tracking software to explore how art influences workplace performance. Van Gogh’s Starry Night delivered the strongest results, with over a third of workers (38%) showing improved productivity and 30% demonstrating more creative thinking, making it the painting most likely to supercharge your workday.

Yes we Kandinsky

Other masterpieces weren’t far behind. For instance, displaying Claude Monet’s Bouquet of Sunflowers increased focus by 27%, while Kandinsky’s Blue Rider lifted creative thinking among workers by 18%. I’m not sure Kandinsky, Monet or Van Gogh intended their art to be the subject to AI emotion-tracking software but hey ho, times change.

By the way, has anyone ever asked those are say they’ll quit what they’re planning to do afterwards? Are researchers creating an “employee who cried wolf” scenario here? I guess we’ll never know …

Meanwhile, Simon Watson, head of innovation at Kinly says: “We’re not expecting every boss to splash out on a Van Gogh, but this proves a uninspiring office really can drag down productivity. If you want people to show up and do their best work, give them something inspiring to look at!” (Reproductions and posters cost a bit less, Simon,)

He added: “For Gen Z, the office shouldn’t feel like a grey box. If it does, expect grey results. New audio and visual technologies are vital for creating those inspiring environments.”

Ping pong perks

Sarah Cox, workplace futurist, supports the proposition: “We’re seeing physical space treated as part of the employee value proposition. It’s no longer just about the pay or perks, and free snacks with ping pong tables won’t cut it. People want to feel inspired. They want to walk into a space that energises, connects and sparks a sense of joy in their everyday life.”

When Personnel Today disposed of the office ping pong table a number of younger employees were distraught and muttered about quitting. They didn’t, though.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs