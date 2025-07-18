Jaguar Land Rover to lose 500 management roles

Jaguar Land Rover will cut up to 500 management roles in the UK after facing financial pressures from US trade tariffs.

The car manufacturer reported a drop in sales in the three months to June, partly caused by pausing exports to the US and a wind-down in older Jaguar models.

Earlier this year, US president Donald Trump imposed a 25% tax on imports of UK cars and automotive parts on top of an existing 2.5% levy.

This was later cut to a 10% tariff for a maximum of 100,000 cars, but the initial tariff caused JLR to pause shipments of its vehicles to the US.

JLR said it would launch a voluntary redundancy scheme, and that the cuts would not exceed 1.5% of the UK workforce.

It said it “regularly offers eligible employees voluntary redundancy” and that the move was “normal business practice”.

The company employs around 30,000 workers across a number of sites in the UK, including Solihull, Wolverhampton and Halewood, manufacturing models such as the Range Rover SUV.

Daniel McAfee, head of legal operations at Lawhive, reiterated that voluntary redundancy still falls under the statutory definition of redundancy.

“However, the key distinction lies in who initiates the process – and how the selection and agreement unfold in practice,” he said.

“Voluntary redundancy occurs when the employer invites employees to come forward to leave the business in exchange for a redundancy package. It is still, in legal terms, a dismissal – but one that has been mutually agreed.

“Employees may opt for this route for various reasons – nearing retirement, a desire for a career change, or simply because the financial package is acceptable to them. However, the employer is not obliged to accept every application.

“While the process feels more consensual, the statutory rights remain the same – including the entitlement to redundancy pay, notice, consultation, and the right to appeal if the terms are later disputed.”

