ManufacturingLatest NewsJob creation and lossesMergers and acquisitions

Job losses likely as Kingsmill announces deal to buy Hovis

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Jobs could be put at risk in the UK’s bread-making sector as Kingsmill looks to create the UK’s biggest bread brand by buying rival Hovis.

Kingsmill employs more than 4,500 people across 20 sites in the UK, while Hovis has about 3,000 workers.

Sales at Hovis, owned by private equity company Endless, have been particularly badly hit as the popularity of sliced loaves has declined, falling by 9% to £447 million in the year to September 2024.

ABF’s bakery division, Allied Bakeries – which includes Kingsmill, Allinson’s and Sunblest – has seen annual losses of about £30 million despite sales of about £400 million, analysts say.

Retail and manufacturing

Claire’s appoints administrators putting 2,150 jobs at risk

Clarks cuts 1,200 jobs after ‘year of transition’ 

Aldi to hire for 1,000 new supermarket roles 

The number of jobs that could be lost in a merger between the firms is not yet known.

The largest bakery employer in the UK (about 5,000 employees) is Warburtons, which remains a family-owned business.

ABF, which also owns the Primark clothing chain, said Hovis and Kingsmill’s production and distribution would be combined, saving about £55 million. This seems likely to lead to significant job losses. It said the merger would drive “significant cost synergies and efficiencies to create a more competitive and sustainable business.”

The proposed merger between the UK’s second and third-largest bread brands faces scrutiny from the competition watchdog – a process that could take up to one year.

The Competition and Markets Authority will look at whether the brands face sufficient rivalry on price and quality from supermarket own labels and other options like Warburtons, which accounts for more than a quarter of packaged sliced bread sales.

ABF chief executive George Weston said the transaction “would create a UK bakeries business that is both profitable and sustainable over the long term.

“Supporting the Hovis and Kingsmill brands with well-invested and efficient operations will also enable innovation and growth. This solution will create value for shareholders, provide greater choice for consumers and increase efficiencies for customers.”

The merger had been mooted since May this year.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

HR underprepared for likely increase in M&A activity

Benify and Benefex merge to become Benifex

Up to 2,300 jobs at risk as Aviva...

Royal Mail takeover approved, staff to receive dividend

Herbert Smith Freehills and Kramer Levin law firms...

What do mergers mean for people management?

Nationwide set to retain Virgin Money staff in...

Yodel acquisition saves thousands of jobs

Tesco Bank staff to transfer to Barclays

Microsoft slashes 1,900 gaming jobs