Protecting your workforce: Job Support Scheme and other measures (webinar)

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic’s second wave is forcing many employers to urgently review their business models and look at what steps they can take to protect their workforce. Understanding and implementing the Government’s measures and other available options remains a key priority for many in HR.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 2:00pm GMT on Thursday 12 November 2020, In this webinar, employment lawyer Darren Newman guides you through the latest government initiatives, including the Job Support Scheme and the Job Retention Bonus, together with alternative steps, such as short-time working. Darren also discusses some of the employee relations challenges you may be tackling, including managing employees who are required to self-isolate.

Darren Newman is an employment lawyer and consultant editor at XpertHR. He qualified at the Bar in 1990, and has extensive experience of representing both employers and employees in the employment tribunal. Darren has provided employment law training to major government departments, commercial organisations, local authorities and public bodies.