Protecting your workforce: Job Support Scheme and other measures (webinar)

By on 30 Oct 2020 in Furlough, Job Support Scheme, Webinars, Coronavirus, Latest News
Shutterstock

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic’s second wave is forcing many employers to urgently review their business models and look at what steps they can take to protect their workforce. Understanding and implementing the Government’s measures and other available options remains a key priority for many in HR.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 2:00pm GMT on Thursday 12 November 2020, In this webinar, employment lawyer Darren Newman guides you through the latest government initiatives, including the Job Support Scheme and the Job Retention Bonus, together with alternative steps, such as short-time working. Darren also discusses some of the employee relations challenges you may be tackling, including managing employees who are required to self-isolate.

The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions.

Webinar speakers

Darren NewmanDarren Newman is an employment lawyer and consultant editor at XpertHR. He qualified at the Bar in 1990, and has extensive experience of representing both employers and employees in the employment tribunal. Darren has provided employment law training to major government departments, commercial organisations, local authorities and public bodies.

Register now

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

Chancellor unveils Job Support Scheme to curb winter job losses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced his plans for protecting jobs after the furlough scheme closes at the end of October.

greene king employing ex-offendersJob losses accelerate as furlough draws to a close

Up to 800 jobs are being shed by Suffolk brewer Greene King with the closure of 79 pubs and restaurants,...

Preparing for stricter Covid-19 lockdowns: A guide for employers

As England’s three-tier restrictions come into force and the government faces increasing pressure to ‘circuit break’ the rising number of...