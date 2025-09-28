UK vacancies slip in August, but salaries hold steady

UK job vacancies fell for a second consecutive month in August, signalling a cooling labour market, according to the latest UK Job Market Report from job matching platform Adzuna.

Vacancies dropped by 2.1% month-on-month to 846,567, the first year-on-year decline since February. Despite this, vacancy levels remained close to peaks seen earlier in 2025 and were still higher than in January, suggesting the market is slowing rather than contracting.

Average advertised salaries rose marginally to £42,367, maintaining annual growth of nearly 9% and continuing to outpace inflation. The increase follows April’s rise in the National Minimum Wage and comes as inflation holds steady at 3.8%.

Competition for roles has intensified, with two jobseekers now chasing each vacancy. The north-east of England is the most competitive region, with more than three candidates per role, followed by Northern Ireland and the West Midlands. By contrast, south-west England remains the least competitive region.

Sector data showed notable contrasts. Healthcare, hospitality and teaching were among the hardest hit, with vacancies down sharply, while domestic help and cleaning, HR and recruitment, and retail all recorded growth. Salaries followed a similarly mixed trend, rising in creative industries and marketing but falling in teaching and maintenance.

The time taken to fill roles lengthened slightly to 37.3 days, with legal positions being filled fastest and IT vacancies taking the longest. Salary transparency slipped back, with fewer than half of job adverts disclosing pay details.

Graduate recruitment remained subdued, with vacancies down significantly year-on-year. Warehouse worker overtook healthcare roles to become the most viewed job in August, while project manager and software developer also featured among the top 10 trending roles.

Regionally, London and eastern England saw the steepest monthly declines in vacancies, while Northern Ireland recorded the strongest annual growth. Scotland now leads on annual salary increases, with London continuing to offer the highest average pay overall.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “August brought another dip in vacancies, breaking the short run of annual growth we’d seen since February. Salary growth remains one of the few constants, still outpacing inflation, but hiring appetite is uneven and increasingly shaped by a mix of sector-specific swings and the growing role of AI within the UK labour market. It’s a reminder that the market is still finding its balance as emerging technologies, shifting skills demand, and macro-economic conditions continue to redefine where and how employers are hiring.”