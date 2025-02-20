Career pathsCareers in HRGetting into HRLatest NewsHR qualifications

Josh Bersin research: most HR leaders are now in C-suite

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

New research on the role of chief human resources officer has shown it is now among the most important in organisations.

Understanding the Path to CHRO, by global HR consultancy the Josh Bersin Company, found that 53% of HR leaders were now C-suite members, making them as important as heads of finance and information. In high-performing companies, this percentage rose to 60%

More than one in 10 of HR leaders (13%) were now ranked among the top five highest-paid executives, the study found. However, as the role has grown in importance and complexity, companies were increasingly struggling to find the “right” CHRO for their needs.

HR profession

CIPD to lead research into responsible AI adoption

Gartner’s nine predictions for HR in 2025

Josh Bersin: how AI will shift the HR landscape

This was linked to succession planning becoming a challenge for many firms. Most companies researched lacked trust in or had no programme for building CHRO skills internally, with 73% of new CHROs coming from outside the company.

Despite the complexities of HR, non-HR candidates are now taking on the CHRO role in more than 10% of companies.

CHROs promoted internally were 40% less likely to be promoted to C-level than their business counterparts, demonstrating the lack of effective succession management for this critical position, according to the analysis.

High-performing CHROs typically had multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Leaders with high-level political science and economics often made the strongest fit, while those with business studies backgrounds tended to be less successful.

Researchers found that CHROs were highly educated, with 98% holding a degree, yet only 15% had a qualification in HR. Top organisations were twice as likely to have a CHRO with a doctorate.

There were now fewer CHROs coming from finance and administration, the traditional hiring sources, researchers found. Those who did come from these business areas showed the lowest business impact in the study, while consulting and technology experience appeared linked to higher organisational performance.

International experience was key – 75% of high-performing CHROs had it, versus 50% of lower performers

CHROs over 50 were 36% more likely to be high-performing than their younger counterparts, indicating a strong link between experience and success.

Rethinking HR’s role

According to the Josh Bersin Company, which analysed data from SeekOut, an AI-powered recruiting and talent intelligence company, the shifts it has revealed began in the early 2000s when a critical digital talent shortage forced CEOs to rethink HR’s role. As companies adapted to the information age, CHROs took on greater strategic responsibilities—moving beyond payroll and hiring to oversee performance management, leadership development, and corporate universities.

As businesses evolved and societal shifts took hold, CHROs assumed responsibility for diversity initiatives, change management, and the complexities of global workforces. The rise of globalisation, remote work, and movements like George Floyd’s impact on DEI further expanded their role.

In 2025, CHROs were increasingly being relied on as strategic leaders, although the role’s growing complexity has outpaced “CEO recognition and support, leaving many with insufficient training and resources to navigate this evolving landscape”, found researchers.

Amazing opportunity

CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, Josh Bersin, said fresh possibilities lay before HR leaders with vision: “There’s room for all kinds of CHROs and career paths. But an amazing opportunity has opened up, exposed in great detail in our research: you’re just a few steps away from leading the transformation your CEO needs, from AI to job redesign, skills development, and future planning.

“Ultimately, the CHRO has risen to become one of the most important and impactful positions in any company. The question is, have you recognised how much your organisation needs you, and are you ready to seize the opportunity?”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

HR Predictions: What’s ahead in 2025? (webinar)

Employees feel unprepared and uninformed for future, says...

UK attrition rates to increase in 2025 as...

Why segregation in networking does more harm than...

Focus on soft skills, leadership and GenAI expected...

Leadership development top HR priority for third consecutive...

How HR can build a future-ready workforce amid...

Exclusive: HR’s increasing role in office moves

The evolving role of HR in real estate...

Employees more sceptical over business direction