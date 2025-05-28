HospitalityLatest NewsJob creation and losses

KFC to create over 7,000 jobs

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss
Chris Lawrence Images/Shutterstock
Chris Lawrence Images/Shutterstock

KFC is to invest £1.5bn and create more than 7,000 jobs in the UK and Ireland by 2030.

The fried chicken chain said it will spend nearly £500 million on 500 new restaurants as well as upgrading over 200 existing outlets. It currently has more than 1,000 units across the British Isles, most of which are run as franchises.

KFC said the 7,000 newly created jobs will include servers, kitchen-based roles, managers and a new guest experience lead role tasked with improving the customer service. All roles will offer a range of learning and development opportunities to “support fast career progression” at KFC.

Rob Swain, general manager of KFC UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been serving customers in the UK for 60 years now, but we’ve never seen such strong demand for freshly prepared, fried chicken as we’re seeing today.

“As the market leader and a near £2bn revenue business, we’re incredibly well positioned to unlock this opportunity.

“That’s why we’re doubling down on our commitment to the UK and Ireland with a major investment in our restaurants, and in the suppliers who have been so crucial to our success, which will create jobs in local communities across the country.”

More than £400 million of the investment will aim to strengthen KFC’s long-standing relationships with its suppliers and help businesses across the UK&I continue to grow.

Swain said around half a million people apply for jobs at KFC every year, and that it promotes some 2,000 staff internally into management roles annually.

He acknowledged that the recent rise in UK employment costs had been “challenging” for KFC, adding that increases to national insurance and the minimum wage were “bigger than we were expecting.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, commented: “Hospitality’s ability to create places where people want to live, work and invest is unrivalled. This significant announcement from KFC is proof of that and will help to drive socially productive growth, deliver economically and support employment across the UK.”

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

