Lack of role models a ‘barrier’ for people with learning disabilities

A lack of visible role models in the workplace – particularly in customer-facing roles – is a major barrier to seeking employment for adults with learning disabilities such as Down’s syndrome and autism, research has revealed.

A survey by hotel chain Hilton found that of more than 500 people with learning disabilities and their carers, 79% believe businesses should do more to promote job opportunities and the benefits of inclusive hiring.

Doing so could have a significant impact on employment levels among those with learning disabilities, as 74% would feel more confident applying for roles if they saw more people with similar disabilities in the workforce.

Despite this, just 16% of respondents who are in the workforce said they have a role model with a similar condition to connect with and learn from.

The study, released to mark Learning Disability Week (16-22 June), highlights the importance of hiring, supporting and celebrating employees with learning disabilities, particularly in customer-facing roles in sectors such as hospitality and retail.

The research, commissioned by Hilton and undertaken by Savanta last month, underlines the “powerful ripple effect” role models can have – not only on jobseekers, but their carers too.

Only 25% of carers say they have ever been served by someone with a learning disability. When they have, the impact is clear – 70% said it motivated them to help their dependent find fulfilling work, and 75% said it made them realise the person they care for could be a role model to others.

This view is shared by the wider public, with 85% saying that having more people with learning disabilities in these positions would inspire others to apply. Three-quarters (75%) said there weren’t enough people with learning disabilities in such jobs.

Stephen Cassidy, senior vice president, UK & Ireland, at Hilton, said: “Representation matters – seeing people like yourself succeed at work builds confidence and opens doors to career opportunity. Our team members with learning disabilities contribute across a wide range of roles, from front-of-house positions like reception and concierge to behind-the-scenes work in kitchens, housekeeping, and revenue management.

“They bring unique strengths and a strong commitment that enrich our culture and elevate the guest experience. By providing the right support and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, we empower individuals to reach their full potential and demonstrate that inclusion is a powerful driver of success in hospitality.”

Confidence boost

Sam Innes, food and beverage assistant at the Waldorf Hilton, London, added: “Finding work was really difficult for me, so when I started my role at Hilton, it was such a relief. I’ve always wanted to work and be around people, and I knew a hotel would be the perfect place to do that.

“Having a job helps people with learning disabilities feel valued and shows others what we can achieve when given the chance. It’s boosted my confidence and helped me become more independent. Now, I want to be a role model and inspire others to believe that they can do it too.”

Hilton has been working with Aurora Foxes, a hospitality college and training hotel in Minehead that supports young people with learning disabilities, for 10 years. Over the past decade, the collaboration has provided 89 work placements, with 15 former students currently employed in roles with Hilton.

A long-standing partnership with the Down’s Syndrome Association (DSA) has also enabled 52 work placements, with almost 40 team members currently working at Hilton through the DSA’s WorkFit programme.

Yesterday, the Waldorf Hilton hosted afternoon tea prepared and served by people with learning disabilities. Further sittings take place on 2 July. Tickets are priced at £49.50 and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. To book, please contact: [email protected]

