Law firm immigration caseloads up 40%

This summer’s overhaul of immigration rules has led to a surge in caseloads from businesses and individuals pursuing legal advice to settle in the UK, a law firm has warned.

Cartwright King, which has offices across England, said it has seen a “significant” increase in people seeking help to settle – with its immigration department’s caseload rising by 40% this summer.

New government policies aimed at “restoring control” over immigration came into effect on 22 July 2025. These include: an increase from five to 10 years in the time taken to reach permanent settled status; higher compliance for businesses sponsoring migrant workers; and tighter criteria for skilled worker visas, many of which now require degree-level qualifications or higher.

Nisha Leel, head of immigration at Cartwright King, said: “This major shift in immigration policy is causing concern for employers as well as individuals and families.

“In particular, business owners are worried about filling gaps in their workforces, at a time when many are struggling with more broad economic challenges. Simply speaking, this will make it more difficult for some sectors to find the right people.”

Law firms are preparing for an influx of client work resulting from the new policies, including eligibility assessments, appealing denied visas, and advising workers and businesses on complex visa and sponsorship applications.

The changes are expected to have a disproportionate impact on sectors such as social care, which have historically relied on overseas workers. The government has said it plans to invest more in domestic skilled workers to fill the shortfall.

Leel added: “The risk is that these new policies make Britain a less attractive home for highly skilled workers who would actively contribute to the economy.

“Although the government wants to nurture homegrown talent, these plans will take some time to come to fruition, meaning industries which rely on migrant work now have no time to adjust.”

