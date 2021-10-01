Eek! Missing template.
Lawyers at high risk of burnout as ‘work intensity’ threatens mental health

by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Legal professionals are at high risk of burnout with more than two-thirds of lawyers suffering from mental ill- health over the past year. Whether it was diagnosed clinically or by lawyers themselves, anxiety, low mood and depression afflicted 69% of respondents to a survey conducted by legal mental health charity LawCare. A significant proportion (6%) had admitted having suicidal thoughts while 22% had said they felt “unable to cope”. The study, Life in the Law 2020/21, asked legal professionals about work intensity using three recognised academic gauges for burnout. These were disengagement and exhaustion, autonomy, and psychological safety. Just over half of lawyers surveyed (56%) said they had discussed their feelings at work. Their main reasons for not disclosing any issues was the fear of stigma, with its attendant career, financial and reputational consequences. The highest risk of burnout was being experienced by professionals between the ages of 26 and 35. They also recorded the lowest autonomy levels, lowest feelings of psychological safety and highest work intensity scores. Most agreed their work was fast-paced with tight deadlines. Women, disabled people and people from ethnic minorities also scored higher than average for burnout and lower for autonomy and psychological safety at work. One striking finding was that more than a quarter of participants (28%) agreed that their work required them to be available to clients 24/7 and about two-thirds
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

