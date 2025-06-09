Case lawEmployment lawGender reassignment discriminationLatest NewsLGBT

Court rejects Liberty’s legal challenge against EHRC consultation

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Jane Rix/Shutterstock
Jane Rix/Shutterstock

Liberty has lost its attempt to legally challenge the EHRC’s consultation on its code of practice following April’s Supreme Court decision on the definition of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act.

The charity sought to launch a judicial review, arguing that the Equality and Human Rights Commission had breached its statutory duties by not giving individuals and businesses a lawful amount of time to respond to the consultation.

On 16 April, the Supreme Court made the legal position on the definition of “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 clear: a woman is a biological woman, and a man is a biological man.

EHRC consultation

Liberty to challenge EHRC consultation in High Court

Consultation launched after Supreme Court ‘sex’ ruling

EHRC bows to pressure and extends gender consultation

The EHRC launched a six-week consultation on 20 May on proposed updates to the code, in light of the judgment. The consultation closes on 30 June, after the EHRC had previously proposed a period of just two weeks.

Liberty said that any consultation period on the updated code should be a minimum of 12 weeks. The EHRC’s previous consultation on the code in the autumn was 13 weeks.

However, in a High Court decision on Friday 6 June, Mr Justice Swift rejected Liberty’s argument. He said: “There is no 12-week rule. The requirements of fairness are measured in specifics and context is important.”

“I am not satisfied that it is arguable that the six-week consultation period that the EHRC has chosen to use is unfair,” he added.

James Goudie KC, for the EHRC, had told the hearing there was “no magic” in a 12-week consultation period. In written submissions, he added: “Guidance consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision has become urgently needed. The law as declared by the Supreme Court is not to come in at some future point. It applies now, and has been applying for some time.”

I am not satisfied that it is arguable that the six-week consultation period that the EHRC has chosen to use is unfair” – Mr Justice Swift

Sarah Hannett KC, for Liberty, said in written submissions that the Supreme Court decision had “altered the landscape radically and suddenly”.

She told the court: “There is a desire amongst the bigger trans organisations to assist the smaller trans organisations in responding… That is something that is going to take some time.”

After the ruling, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, EHRC chairwoman, said: “We are pleased with the court’s decision to refuse permission for this judicial review. We believe our approach has been fair and appropriate throughout. The EHRC has a clear statutory duty to provide authoritative guidance on the law following the Supreme Court’s decision in the For Women Scotland case, and we’re grateful that the judge has allowed us to proceed with doing so promptly.

“Our six-week consultation period represents a balance between gathering comprehensive stakeholder input and addressing the urgent need for clarity. We’re particularly encouraged by the thousands of consultation responses already received and look forward to further meaningful engagement through the rest of the process.

“The current climate of legal uncertainty and widespread misinformation serves nobody – particularly those with protected characteristics who rightly expect clarity about their rights. A swift resolution to this uncertainty will benefit everyone, including trans people.

She added that there’s still time to contribute to the consultation and encouraged those who haven’t already responded to share their views before the 30 June deadline.

“After this, we will thoroughly analyse all submissions to ensure the code accurately reflects the law as clarified by the Supreme Court,” she concluded.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

You may also like

Liberty to challenge EHRC consultation in High Court

Consultation launched after Supreme Court ‘sex’ ruling

RCN warns Darlington NHS trust over single-sex spaces

EHRC bows to pressure and extends gender consultation

‘Unacceptable to question integrity’ of Supreme Court judgment

Trans ex-judge to appeal Supreme Court biological sex...

Supreme Court ruling and EHRC latest: how should...

EHRC: Interim update on single-sex spaces draws criticism

Opposition to Supreme Court sex ruling is ‘wishful...

Supreme Court transgender ruling: ‘common sense’ or ‘incredibly...