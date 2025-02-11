Lidl announces pay rise from March 2025

Supermarket chain Lidl is giving its 28,000 hourly-paid employees a pay rise from March 2025.

Entry-level pay will rise to £12.75 from £12.40 across Britain and will increase to £13.65 depending on length of service. New starters based in London will see their pay rise to £14, increasing to £14.35 over time, while salaried staff across the organisation will also receive pay increases.

Its new hourly rates are higher than both the government’s national living wage and the Living Wage Foundation’s new real living wage, which employers have until May to implement.

Lidl’s latest pay investment totals almost £15 million. Over the last 12 months, its investment in staff pay has reached more than £54 million.

Stephanie Rogers, chief people officer at Lidl GB, said: “More households than ever before are choosing to shop with us, making Lidl the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for well over a year.

“This success is largely due to our hard-working staff, who each play an incredibly important role in delivering quality, affordable products to communities across the country. This pay increase is just one part of our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued.

“We’re proud to offer leading pay rates in the sector while fostering a culture of opportunity and inclusion that helps our teams thrive. As we continue to grow, investing in our people remains at the heart of what we do, ensuring Lidl is not only a great place to shop but also a great place to work and grow a career.”

Other benefits that Lidl GB offers its employees include enhanced holiday entitlement, life assurance, voluntary health and dental insurance, an in-store staff discount, a bikes-for-work scheme, an employee assistance programme, fertility and pregnancy loss leave, a health cash plan, hybrid working, private medical insurance, and a competitive maternity pay package, which includes a baby gift before starting leave.

