National living wageLatest NewsRetailLiving WagePay settlements

Lidl announces pay rise from March 2025

by Zoe Wickens
by Zoe Wickens Marmalade Photos / Shutterstock
Marmalade Photos / Shutterstock

Supermarket chain Lidl is giving its 28,000 hourly-paid employees a pay rise from March 2025.

Entry-level pay will rise to £12.75 from £12.40 across Britain and will increase to £13.65 depending on length of service. New starters based in London will see their pay rise to £14, increasing to £14.35 over time, while salaried staff across the organisation will also receive pay increases.

Pay rises 2025

Aldi store assistants to receive March pay rise

Real wages rise at fastest rate for three years

Tesco announces job cuts in stores and head office

Its new hourly rates are higher than both the government’s national living wage and the Living Wage Foundation’s new real living wage, which employers have until May to implement.

Lidl’s latest pay investment totals almost £15 million. Over the last 12 months, its investment in staff pay has reached more than £54 million.

Stephanie Rogers, chief people officer at Lidl GB, said: “More households than ever before are choosing to shop with us, making Lidl the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for well over a year.

“This success is largely due to our hard-working staff, who each play an incredibly important role in delivering quality, affordable products to communities across the country. This pay increase is just one part of our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued.

“We’re proud to offer leading pay rates in the sector while fostering a culture of opportunity and inclusion that helps our teams thrive. As we continue to grow, investing in our people remains at the heart of what we do, ensuring Lidl is not only a great place to shop but also a great place to work and grow a career.”

Other benefits that Lidl GB offers its employees include enhanced holiday entitlement, life assurance, voluntary health and dental insurance, an in-store staff discount, a bikes-for-work scheme, an employee assistance programme, fertility and pregnancy loss leave, a health cash plan, hybrid working, private medical insurance, and a competitive maternity pay package, which includes a baby gift before starting leave.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

British employees work nearly 216 extra hours annually

Average advertised salary tops £40k, new data shows

Autumn 2024 pay rises fell to 3.3%

Real wages rise at fastest rate for three...

Aldi store assistants to receive March pay rise

Pay awards trend down in 2024 

Inflation rises to 2.6% in November, employers cautious...

Unions call 2.8% pay rise proposal an ‘insult’

Birmingham City Council to settle 6,000 equal pay...

Private sector pay awards drop to 3.9%