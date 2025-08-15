Lidl to increase entry-level hourly pay for 35,000 employees

Supermarket Lidl GB has announced that it will increase its entry-level hourly pay for its more than 35,000 employees.

Due to come into effect from 1 September across the UK, its pay rate will rise from £12.75 to £13 nationally, and to £13.95 over time. Meanwhile employees in London will receive an increase from £14 to £14.35, rising to £14.65 over time. These rates are higher than both the real living wage nationwide and the London living wage.

When the uplift comes into effect, it will be Lidl’s fifth pay rise in two years and brings its investment in pay to more than £70 million.

The chain last introduced a pay rise in March, where entry-level pay rose to £12.75 from £12.40, and to £13.65 depending on length of service. New starters based in London saw their pay rise to £14 and £14.35 over time, while salaried staff across the organisation also received increases.

Stephanie Rogers, chief people officer at Lidl GB, said: “Over the last two years, we’ve held our spot as the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket. This continued success is made possible because of the ongoing efforts of our employees, including customer assistants, shift managers, warehouse operatives and cleaners, whose commitment is greatly appreciated. In recognition of their contribution, we continue to ensure we are leading on pay.”

Lidl has more than 980 stores and 14 distribution centres across England, Scotland and Wales. Its employees can access a 10% in-store discount, enhanced holiday entitlement, life assurance, voluntary health and dental insurance, a bikes-for-work scheme, an employee assistance programme, fertility and pregnancy loss leave, a health cash plan, hybrid working, private medical insurance, and a competitive maternity pay package, which includes a baby gift before starting leave.

Lidl rival Aldi announced in July it would increase pay for its store assistants to at least £13 an hour from 1 September. The rate will increase to £14.33 within the M25. Based on their length of service, Aldi store assistants’ pay will rise further to £13.93 nationally, and £14.64 within the M25.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs