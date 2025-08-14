Liverpool University strikes halted after hybrid working relaxed

Unite union members at the University of Liverpool have voted to halt planned strike action today after hybrid working rules were relaxed.

More than 300 professional services staff took strike action in June and have been working to rule after the university tried to change hybrid working practices. Strike action today, A-level results day, and on 16-19 September, when new students arrive, has been cancelled.

Management wanted staff to be on campus for 60% of working time, but this has now been relaxed to 40%.

Unite and the University College Union (UCU) have now negotiated new terms with the University of Liverpool, meaning employees who work in a hybrid way will not be forced to work more than 40% of their time on campus unless they choose to.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “We backed staff at the University of Liverpool in their fight to protect their conditions, and this win is a clear example showing that industrial action works.”

The university and unions will now finalise the policy, which will be in place for January 2026.

Unite regional officer Sam Marshall said: “The levels of membership engagement during this dispute have been phenomenal and we will build on this to ensure Liverpool University delivers a hybrid working policy on the principles agreed.”

The University of Liverpool has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the UCU has confirmed that staff at the University of Bradford are striking over budget cuts that will see hundreds of jobs cut and multiple courses close.

Staff are striking from today until Saturday (14-16 August), following five days of action in July. The action coincides with the release of A-Level results and an open day on Saturday.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Our members will be out on strike this week as part of our ongoing fight against the vicious cuts to courses and staff at the University of Bradford. Management needs to listen to the voices of its staff, rethink the cuts and rule out compulsory redundancies.”

