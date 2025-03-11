BonusesEquality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsExecutive pay

Lloyds scales back diversity targets for employee bonuses

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / J2R
Shutterstock / J2R

Lloyds Banking Group has reduced diversity targets that impact annual bonus payments for senior staff and its wider employee base.

The British banking giant’s decision concerns its “group performance share” scheme – the bonus pot for its 66,000 staff members – which also makes payouts to its chief executive Charlie Nunn and CFO William Chalmers.

Payouts to the executives are linked to the bank’s performance across various metrics in a scorecard, with diversity contributing 7.5%. This scorecard also affects the overall staff bonus pool, which amounted to £368 million in 2024.

Last year, as in previous years, the diversity goal aimed to boost “gender and ethnic representation in senior roles”, defined as employees graded F or above. This year, the target is focused on increasing diversity in “executive roles”, defined as “grade X colleagues only”, according to the FTSE 100 firm’s latest annual report.

Diversity targets

Goldman Sachs ditches diversity policy

Walmart scales back diversity initiatives

Estimates suggest there are likely to be many more employees at grade F or higher compared to grade X, although Lloyds did not disclose these figures.

It is reportedly maintaining its internal diversity goals for grades F and above, while its decision to focus bonus targets on executive roles aligns with the objectives of the government-supported FTSE Women Leaders Review.

The company denied it was weakening its diversity targets, stating it was still passionate about diversity, and that “its 2025 ambitions remain stretching”.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “Lloyds Banking Group is a proud leader on diversity, equity and inclusion, and in 2014 was the first FTSE100 company to establish a gender target to improve the representation of women in senior positions. Through steady progress, over 40% of senior roles were held by women at the end of 2024.

“Our dedication to diversity remains steadfast and, following more progress in building a more inclusive workforce led by senior leadership hires in 2024, we have moved to new ambitions that better align to our strategic goals and accelerate meaningful diversity in our leadership team from 2025.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

You may also like

Mid-sized UK firms slow to improve boardroom ethnic...

People feel less comfortable to ‘be themselves’ at...

New employment rights top priority for HR teams

Women CEOs face higher levels of scrutiny, bias...

Prominent Washington DC law school investigated for ‘promoting...

Acas report on neurodiversity: all workplaces can be...

EDI should not stifle LGB rights in the...

EHRC steps into NHS Fife trans changing room...

Equality at work: ‘Men are out of touch’

Fifth of Britons agree with scaling back on...