Fire service worker unfairly dimissed after supermarket tussle

A fire service worker who was accused of ‘shoulder-barging’ a female shopper at a Tesco supermarket has won a claim for unfair dismissal.

Ryan Shearwood was a hydrant technician with the London Fire Brigade. In October 2022, he visited a Tesco in Pinner Green to buy his lunch with a colleague.

He told the tribunal that a member of the public pushed to the front of the self-checkout queue, and he objected to this.

An altercation followed with the customer, and although Shearwood was not wearing uniform, the customer saw he was driving a fire brigade vehicle and reported the incident to his employer.

The customer’s complaint alleged that she had been “physically assaulted” by Shearwood and had been shoved to the ground.

Shearwood denied the allegation, claiming that he had stuck out his elbow to the side to “defend” himself as she barged past.

She added that he was “an extremely unreasonable person”, and that staff asked him to apologise but he refused to do so. She claimed he tried to paint her as “an angry crazy black woman, which is not something I take lightly at all”.

Shearwood’s supervisor conducted a local management investigation into the incident, but was refused access to CCTV and could not obtain a statement from a member of Tesco staff.

The service did obtain witness statements from members of the public and an account of the CCTV footage from the store manager.

The statements from the public suggested that the customer who claimed to have been assaulted was “on the floor” and “upset and confused”, while Shearwood looked “really unbothered”.

The investigation was escalated to LFB’s HR advisor, who discovered that the customer had decided not to press criminal charges. Shearwood was invited to an investigation meeting but he was advised by his union to wait and instead submit his own written account of events.

In this statement, he said he would be confident his account of events would be backed up by CCTV. He also stated that he felt the complainant had mental health problems.

He was invited to a further hearing in January 2023, alleging that he had brought LFB into “serious disrepute” through the incident in Pinner Green.

The disciplinary hearing, headed by LFB’s head of training change Angela Hale, concluded that the allegations were upheld. Shearwood also disclosed during the course of the hearing that he was neurodiverse.

Hale wrote to Shearwood, stating that: “In making my decision, I have to balance the duty of care the Brigade has towards you as against the duty of care it has towards all staff, along with protecting members of the public.

“Even if you had been diagnosed as neurodivergent, which for the avoidance of any doubt is not the case, I’m not satisfied that there are any suitable nor reasonable adjustments which could mitigate the risk of you assaulting another member of the public or a colleague in the future.”

He was informed in April 2023 that he had been dismissed. He appealed the dismissal on grounds of procedural defects, that some of his comments had been taken out of context, and a suggestion that the HR consultant had not fully understood the case.

The appeal upheld his dismissal and he filed a claim with the employment tribunal for unfair dismissal.

Unfair investigation

Employment judge Tueje upheld his claim, concluding that “it is more likely than not that Mr Shearwood’s account of the altercation is accurate”.

“The complainant’s account is that during an altercation with Mr Shearwood he ‘shoved her to the ground’. Neither of the independent witnesses saw Mr Shearwood shove the complainant, and he denies doing so.”

The judge also noted that the complainant’s description of Shearwood had been inconsistent and that the security guard confirmed he could leave.

The tribunal agreed that the investigation was “not reasonable”, ruling that the local management investigation was “likely to be biased” against Shearwood, and that his supervisor had failed to provide appropriate support when he disclosed the fact he was neurodiverse.

Judge Tueje added that dismissal was not a proportionate sanction in the circumstances.

Liz Stevens, professional support lawyer in the employment team at Birketts, said the decision underscored the importance of adhering strictly to a fair disciplinary process.

“The tribunal held that the dismissal was unfair because the London Fire Brigade’s investigation was neither sufficiently thorough nor balanced,” she said.

“In particular, the employer placed undue weight on the complainant’s account and relied heavily on second-hand evidence rather than directly corroborating the facts and did not properly test the claimant’s explanation.”

Stevens added that the case showed that “decisions must be evidence-based, procedurally fair, and proportionate, with all accounts properly tested and any necessary adjustments considered, or employers risk a finding of unfair dismissal or discrimination.”

