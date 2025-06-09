How to overcome loneliness in the digital workplace

So much work happens virtually and via screens that employees increasingly report feeling lonely. Mark Leisegang examines how employers can help teams connect more meaningfully and use technology to bridge the divide?

This week is Loneliness Awareness Week (9-15 June), and the paradox of modern work is becoming harder to ignore. The very technology designed to connect us often leaves people feeling more isolated than ever.

From virtual meetings and AI-driven workflows to constant digital notifications, it’s possible to be “always on” but ironically still feel completely alone. According to Gallup’s 2024 State of the Global Workplace report, one-in-five employees globally report feeling lonely at work.

Research from Cigna found that lonely employees are 54% more likely to quit their jobs, significantly driving up turnover costs and weakening team cohesion.

Last month, employers were urged to take a more active role in addressing loneliness, as a report from the Economics of Mutuality Alliance and the University of Manchester concluded that 44% of people around the world feel moderately to very lonely.

The researchers described loneliness not just as an individual experience, but as a widespread social and economic issue that demands systemic change.

So, how can workplaces combat this loneliness epidemic, using technology to help, not hinder?

Connected but lonely

It’s important to acknowledge that technology, when used wisely, can play a powerful role in improving workplace experience. However, in too many cases, it’s being used to replace human interaction, not enhance it.

Digital tools have revolutionised how we work. They’ve enabled flexible working, faster decision-making, and greater access to information. But they’ve also made it far easier to avoid meaningful human connection – even when it’s needed most.

Since 2020, remote work has made isolation feel normal, even comfortable. Many employees, including naturally social ones, have adapted to a more siloed way of working. They may feel less inclined to initiate conversations, collaborate informally, or even attend in-person events, especially if the default mode of communication is always digital.

When technology becomes a crutch rather than a tool, it can silently erode the social fabric of teams.

Technology is a bridge, not a barrier

At Insights, we’re passionate about harnessing technology to create better workplaces. But we believe it should be used to bring people closer, not keep them apart. One of the most important shifts leaders can make is to reframe how technology is used within teams; not as a replacement for interaction, but as a complement to it.

At our Insights Live events at the end of 2024, we held extensive discussions around how to balance virtual collaboration with real-world, human connection. This isn’t about returning to the pre-pandemic office model, but about building workplaces that centre around people, not platforms. Here are a few strategies:

Create opportunities to connect beyond the screen: Whether it’s a regular face-to-face check-in, team-building event, or casual social gathering, in-person moments can help rebuild trust, spark creativity and strengthen bonds.

Push people (gently) beyond their comfort zones: Activities like cross-team projects, public speaking, or informal skill-sharing sessions can help re-establish confidence in interpersonal settings. These don’t need to be high-pressure – just thoughtfully designed to encourage positive interaction.

Support mindful disconnection: Just because we can be online 24/7 doesn’t mean we should be. Encourage your team to use flexible working hours not just for output, but for personal wellness and proper rest – without the guilt of missing a ping.

Culture of belonging

While tech plays a role, culture is the true foundation of connection. Loneliness flourishes where people don’t feel seen, heard, or valued – and that’s a leadership issue, not just a technology one. It starts with fostering a culture where relationships matter as much as results. For example, Gallup’s research shows that employees with a “best friend” at work are seven times more likely to be engaged.

While no manager can force friendships, they can create conditions where meaningful bonds are more likely to form. Simple steps like regular team lunches, unstructured time for conversation, and open-door policies can go a long way.

Another powerful tool is building collective self-awareness across teams. When people understand how they come across to others – and how others perceive them – it can reduce miscommunication, build empathy, and strengthen trust.

But it’s essential to approach this delicately. Without structure or support, these conversations can backfire, leading to misunderstandings or deepening feelings of isolation.

This is about building workplaces that centre around people, not platforms.”

That’s why we advocate for using well-designed tools and frameworks that guide these conversations with psychological safety in mind. Done right, these exercises help teams better understand themselves and each other – creating deeper, more authentic relationships at work.

One of the quiet opportunities technology has created is time. By automating or streamlining repetitive tasks, we’ve gained precious hours in the day. The question is, what are we doing with that time?

Too often, it’s redirected straight into productivity metrics. But what if some of it were reinvested into mentorship, informal networking, team learning, or simply chatting with a colleague? In many cases, the return on that investment – in engagement, trust, and wellbeing – far outweighs the cost of a few minutes.

A more connected future

The future of work doesn’t have to be lonely. But it takes intentional design to build spaces where people feel truly connected. By embracing technology thoughtfully, using it to enhance rather than replace relationships, and creating a culture of genuine inclusion and empathy, organisations can turn the tide on workplace loneliness.

Let’s not settle for a hyper-efficient but emotionally empty workplace. Instead, let’s build one where people feel truly seen, supported, and part of something bigger. Because in the end, connection is not a luxury – it’s a fundamental part of meaningful work.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs